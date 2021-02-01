WallStreetBets has turned the tables on Wall Street’s hedge funds. An army of small-money investors has rallied on internet chat website Reddit to squeeze huge short positions in companies like GameStop and AMC … leading to billions in losses for the hedge funds and big gains for lots of small-time retail investors.

Is what they’re doing illegal? And, more importantly, what can smart investors do to protect their gains from this new form of stock market volatility?

In today’s Your Money Matters, Ted and Clint explain what’s going on and how to avoid getting caught in the crossfire.

Time to Stay Smart and Tough

It’s easy to get distracted by this dramatic stock market spectacle. But don’t let your emotions drive your next move.

Watch this week’s video to learn how to invest in these unprecedented market conditions. Here’s a breakdown of what you’ll discover:

One metric you can use to know when to take profits when you own a stock caught up in an internet-fueled rally. ( 9:57-13:42 )

) The simple reason why WallStreetBets’ GameStop campaign probably isn’t illegal. ( 1:22-5:08 )

) Why you shouldn’t worry about a liquidity crunch for the stock market as a whole. ( 5:08-9:56 )

) And more.

To watch the video, click here or click on the image below:

