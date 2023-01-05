Profits Unlimited Model Portfolio

Profits Unlimited
Positions: 119
Last Update: January 5, 2023
Symbol Open
Price/Date		 Current Total Dividend Dividend Yield Total Return Action
to Take		 Recommendation
Type
ETH/USD Ethereum Cryptocurrency
$611.50 12/03/2020 $1253.83 105.04% Hold
Regular Issue
BTC/USD Bitcoin Cryptocurrency
$35421.75 02/03/2021 $16861.92 -52.4% Hold
Regular Issue
DOGE/USD Dogecoin
$0.32 08/24/2021 $0.07 -77% Hold
Regular Issue
TDOC Teladoc Health Inc.
$35.77 05/27/2022 $22.45 -37.24% Hold
Regular Issue
PLTR Palantir Technologies Inc.
$24.73 03/04/2021 $6.32 -74.44% Hold
Regular Issue
STEM Stem Inc.
$29.17 04/08/2021 $7.79 -73.29% Hold
Special Report Trade
MRNA Moderna Inc.
$168.10 04/22/2021 $173.51 3.22% Hold
Regular Issue
COIN Coinbase Global Inc.
$291.60 04/23/2021 $33.53 -88.5% Hold
Regular Issue
PLUG Plug Power Inc.
$29.29 04/26/2021 $12.66 -56.78% Hold
Regular Issue
MNTS Momentus Inc.
$18.51 12/29/2020 $0.90 -95.12% Hold
Special Report Issue
RBLX Roblox Corp.
$99.57 06/04/2021 $29.98 -69.89% Hold
Regular Issue
QS QuantumScape Corp.
$29.11 11/02/2021 $5.41 -81.42% Hold
Regular Issue
MTTR Matterport Inc.
$27.12 11/15/2021 $2.63 -90.3% Hold
Regular Issue
PATH UiPath Inc.
$47.87 11/23/2021 $11.38 -76.23% Hold
Regular Issue
TSP TuSimple Holdings Inc.
$36.17 11/23/2021 $1.48 -95.91% Hold
Regular Issue
CRSP CRISPR Therapeutics AG
$69.09 01/10/2022 $47.45 -31.32% Hold
Regular Issue
U Unity Software Inc.
$41.65 05/19/2022 $26.08 -37.38% Hold
Regular Issue
SONY Sony Group Corp.
$115.54 02/19/2021 $77.50 $1.86 1.01% -31.31% Hold
Regular Issue
PRLB Proto Labs Inc.
$191.46 01/20/2021 $26.06 -86.39% Hold
Special Report Trade
PSTG Pure Storage Inc.
$26.61 02/03/2021 $26.03 -2.18% Hold
Special Report Trade
GBTC Grayscale Bitcoin Trust
$10.90 01/29/2020 $8.45 -22.48% Hold
Regular Issue
MU Micron Technology Inc.
$41.97 10/11/2018 $54.71 $0.65 0.81% 31.89% Hold
Special Report Trade
TSLA Tesla Inc.
$22.32 10/29/2018 $110.34 394.28% Hold
Regular Issue
SPOT Spotify Technology S.A.
$143.54 02/13/2019 $81.58 -43.17% Hold
Regular Issue
PYPL PayPal Holdings Inc.
$108.81 04/17/2019 $76.27 -29.91% Hold
Regular Issue
DDD 3D Systems Corp.
$8.81 01/07/2020 $8.01 -9.08% Hold
Special Report Trade
RMBS Rambus Inc.
$15.02 01/28/2020 $35.59 136.95% Hold
Special Report Trade
DOCU DocuSign Inc.
$83.21 02/27/2020 $53.93 -35.19% Hold
Regular Issue
SSYS Stratasys Ltd.
$22.88 06/01/2016 $13.31 -41.83% Hold
Special Report Trade
ETHE Grayscale Ethereum Trust
$19.67 06/02/2020 $5.37 -72.69% Hold
Regular Issue
GILD Gilead Sciences Inc.
$64.21 09/21/2020 $85.85 $6.44 3.4% 43.73% Hold
Regular Issue
TDOC Teladoc Health Inc.
$231.80 10/13/2020 $22.45 -90.31% Hold
Regular Issue
ZM Zoom Video Communications ...Zoom Video Communications Inc.
$460.91 10/30/2020 $65.62 -85.76% Hold
Regular Issue
ABNB Airbnb Inc.
$144.71 12/10/2020 $87.71 -39.39% Hold
Regular Issue
MCHP Microchip Technology Inc.
$67.58 12/29/2020 $69.10 $2.01 1.68% 5.22% Hold
Special Report Trade
EXAS Exact Sciences Corp.
$144.00 01/11/2021 $48.31 -66.45% Hold
Regular Issue
Symbol Open
Price/Date		 Close
Price/Date		 Total Dividend Dividend Yield Total Return Action
to Take		 Recommendation
Type
ROKU Roku, Inc.
$127.37 04/05/2022 $51.74 12/14/2022 -59.38% Sold on 12/14/2022
Regular Issue
HOOD Robinhood Markets Inc.
$34.82 07/29/2021 $9.24 12/14/2022 -73.46% Sold on 12/14/2022
Regular Issue
UBER Uber Technologies Inc.
$22.40 03/23/2020 $26.86 12/06/2022 19.91% Sold on 12/6/2022
Regular Issue
ZG Zillow Group Inc.
$37.19 10/29/2018 $36.47 12/06/2022 -1.94% Sold on 12/6/2022
Regular Issue
W Wayfair Inc.
$111.02 12/06/2018 $33.70 11/30/2022 -69.65% Sold on 11/30/2022
Regular Issue
BYND Beyond Meat Inc.
$132.15 08/27/2020 $12.54 10/21/2022 -90.51% Sold on 10/21/2022
Regular Issue
GRWG GrowGeneration Corp.
$7.68 03/07/2022 $3.43 10/21/2022 -55.34% Sold on 10/21/2022
Regular Issue
AMD Advanced Micro Devices Inc ...Advanced Micro Devices Inc.
$16.56 07/12/2018 $134.91 01/11/2022 714.67% Sold on 1/11/2022
Special Report Trade
STM STMicroelectronics N.V.
$5.99 06/01/2016 $48.77 01/11/2022 $1.31 0.45% 736.03% Sold on 1/11/2022
Special Report Trade
CGC Canopy Growth
$20.30 11/11/2019 $11.78 11/05/2021 -41.97% Sold on 11/5/2021
Regular Issue
QRVO Qorvo Inc.
$98.03 04/30/2020 $159.75 11/04/2021 62.96% Sold on 11/4/2021
Regular Issue
GRWG GrowGeneration
$49.65 07/01/2021 $20.92 10/13/2021 -57.87% Sold on 10/13/2021
Regular Issue
CDNS Cadence Design
$81.00 05/13/2020 $125.19 06/09/2021 54.56% Sold on 6/9/2021
Regular Issue
TER Teradyne Inc.
$40.27 08/23/2018 $126.78 06/08/2021 $1.04 0.24% 217.41% Sold on 6/8/2021
Regular Issue
MGA Magna Intl
$76.15 02/03/2021 $99.92 06/07/2021 $0.86 1.66% 32.34% Sold on 6/7/2021
Regular Issue
CGNX Cognex Corp
$53.05 08/28/2018 $79.00 03/22/2021 $2.48 0.22% 53.59% Sold on 3/22/21
Special Report Trade
PTC PTC, Inc.
$48.53 11/21/2016 $132.23 03/17/2021 172.47% Sold on 3/17/21
Regular Issue
ROK Rockwell Automation
$183.38 10/09/2018 $258.34 03/16/2021 $10.1 1.62% 46.38% Sold on 3/16/21
Regular Issue
ETN Eaton Corp
$57.77 03/23/2020 $140.77 03/12/2021 $2.92 2.07% 148.73% Sold on 3/12/2021
Regular Issue
PH Parker-Hannifin
$206.82 01/03/2020 $295.89 03/09/2021 $4.4 1.19% 45.19% Sold on 3/9/21
Regular Issue
SGEN Seagen Inc.
$159.02 06/01/2020 $147.93 03/03/2021 -6.97% Sold on 3/3/2021
Special Report Trade
CMG Chipotle Mexican Grill
$444.67 05/16/2018 $1499.99 02/03/2021 237.33% Sold on 2/3/21
Regular Issue
LULU Lululemon Athletica
$96.90 04/24/2018 $333.47 02/01/2021 244.14% Sold on 2/1/21
Regular Issue
FB Facebook Inc.
$154.39 10/23/2018 $267.57 01/08/2021 73.31% Sold on 1/8/21
Regular Issue
TWTR Twitter
$42.80 08/21/2019 $51.48 01/08/2021 20.28% Sold 1/8/21
Regular Issue
WORK Slack Technologies
$33.42 07/13/2020 $42.71 12/02/2020 27.8% Sold on 12/2/2020
Regular Issue
QDEL Quidel Corp.
$200.00 09/21/2020 $203.66 11/09/2020 1.83% Sold on 11/9/2020
Regular Issue
IPHI Inphi
$110.09 09/22/2020 $147.43 11/09/2020 33.92% Sold on 11/9/2020
Regular Issue
SNPS Synopsys Inc.
$100.69 08/23/2018 $204.80 09/22/2020 103.4% Sold on 9/22/2020
Regular Issue
TSM Taiwan Semiconductor
$38.44 10/03/2017 $80.59 09/21/2020 $4.61 2.1% 121.64% Sold on 9/21/2020
Special Report Trade
ORA Ormat Technologies, Inc.
$73.12 10/15/2019 $55.23 09/15/2020 $0.44 0.8% -23.86% Sold on 9/15/2020
Special Report Trade
NOC Northrop Grumman
$269.86 03/23/2020 $338.45 09/14/2020 $2.9 1.63% 26.49% Sold on 9/14/2020
Regular Issue
IONS Ionis Pharmaceuticals
$72.21 05/02/2019 $54.10 08/10/2020 -25.08% Sold on 8/10/20
Regular Issue
CERN Cerner Corp.
$73.30 06/28/2019 $71.14 07/28/2020 $0.72 1.01% -1.96% Sold on 7/28/20
Regular Issue
WDAY Workday Inc
$172.74 09/20/2019 $183.76 07/27/2020 6.38% Sold on 7/27/20
Special Report Trade
ADI Analog Devices
$85.64 09/28/2017 $117.25 07/13/2020 $5.77 1.86% 43.65% Sold on 7/13/20
Regular Issue
MXIM Maxim
$43.71 08/22/2017 $69.29 07/13/2020 $5.32 3% 70.69% Sold on 7/13/20
Regular Issue
ISRG Intuitive Surgical Inc.
$168.98 10/23/2018 $179.70 05/11/2020 6.35% Sold on 5/11/20
Regular Issue
DLR Digital Realty
$106.61 05/23/2018 $145.06 05/08/2020 $8.47 3.01% 44.01% Sold on 5/8/20
Bonus Report Trade
ANSS Ansys
$216.08 10/23/2019 $260.76 05/07/2020 20.68% Sold on 5/7/20
Regular Issue
ADSK Autodesk
$133.87 01/08/2019 $184.00 05/07/2020 37.45% Sold on 5/7/20
Special Report Trade
XLNX Xilinx Inc.
$80.19 10/02/2018 $83.50 05/05/2020 $2.2 1.77% 6.87% Sold on 5/5/2020
Regular Issue
ZTS Zoetis
$108.12 06/04/2019 $131.30 05/05/2020 $0.73 0.55% 22.11% Sold on 5/5/2020
Regular Issue
ILMN Illumina
$313.80 10/23/2018 $278.28 03/02/2020 -11.32% Sold on 3/2/20
Regular Issue
ERIC Ericsson
$8.96 01/08/2019 $8.99 02/11/2020 $0.11 1.19% 1.54% Sold on 2/11/20
Special Report Trade
CDXS Codexis
$18.82 01/31/2019 $14.43 02/11/2020 -23.33% Sold 2/11/20
Special Report Trade
IAC InterActiveCorp
$181.67 01/14/2019 $244.45 02/06/2020 34.56% Sold on 2/6/20
Regular Issue
BPMC Blueprint Medicines Corp
$72.09 01/31/2019 $61.81 02/06/2020 -14.26% Sold on 2/6/20
Special Report Trade
SPLK Splunk
$65.41 10/24/2017 $113.89 09/11/2019 74.12% Sold on 9/11/19
Regular Issue
CRM Tableau Software
$49.25 06/01/2016 $147.38 08/21/2019 199.25% Sold on 8/21/19
Special Report Trade
CY Cypress Semiconductor
$16.57 08/23/2018 $22.32 07/01/2019 $0.44 1.98% 37.36% Sold on 7/1/19
Regular Issue
MYGN Myriad Genetics
$27.86 08/17/2017 $27.00 05/08/2019 -3.09% Sold on 5/8/19
Special Report Trade
SNE Sony
$36.17 05/25/2017 $44.22 02/06/2019 $0.47 0.59% 23.56% Sold on 2/6/19
Regular Issue
GOOGL Alphabet
$1100.90 03/06/2018 $1092.16 10/10/2018 -0.79% Sold on 10/10/18
Special Report Trade
APTV Aptiv PLC
$93.22 07/24/2018 $79.01 10/05/2018 $0 0.88% -15.24% Sold on 10/5/18
Regular Issue
TSLA Tesla Inc.
$297.43 07/24/2018 $261.95 10/05/2018 -11.93% Sold on 10/5/18
Regular Issue
ZG Zillow Group Inc.
$52.77 05/16/2018 $41.57 10/05/2018 -21.22% Sold on 10/5/18
Regular Issue
RHT Red Hat Inc.
$112.18 10/03/2017 $126.90 10/05/2018 13.12% Sold on 10/5/18
Special Report Trade
SPOT Spotify
$179.53 06/21/2018 $164.38 10/05/2018 -8.44% Sold on 10/5/18
Regular Issue
PHG Philips
$30.05 10/26/2016 $43.43 09/07/2018 47.51% Sold on 9/7/18
Regular Issue
QRVO Qorvo Inc
$55.98 06/20/2016 $75.13 09/06/2018 34.21% Sold on 9/06/18
Regular Issue
PYPL PayPal Holdings
$39.55 12/15/2016 $89.05 09/05/2018 125.16% Sold 9/5/18
Regular Issue
IPGP IPG Photonics
$226.27 11/14/2017 $164.04 07/31/2018 -27.5% Sold on 7/31/18
Special Report Trade
IQV IQVIA Holdings Inc.
$90.40 07/21/2017 $97.83 05/17/2018 8.22% Sold on 5/17/18
Regular Issue
CY Cypress Semiconductor
$18.60 03/16/2018 $15.13 04/27/2018 $0.11 2.91% -18.06% Sold 4/27/18
Regular Issue
SNAP Snap Inc.
$17.01 03/16/2018 $14.08 04/03/2018 -17.23% Sold on 4/3/18
Regular Issue
TSLA Tesla Inc.
$350.02 01/19/2018 $304.18 03/26/2018 -13.1% Sold on 3/26/18
Regular Issue
ORA Ormat Technologies
$59.22 03/01/2017 $56.03 03/05/2018 $0.49 0.9% -4.56% Sold 3/5/18, $56.03
Special Report Trade
PH Parker-Hannifin
$198.13 12/18/2017 $175.55 03/02/2018 $0.66 1.5% -11.06% Closed 3/2/18, $175.55
Regular Issue
ALB Albemarle Rg
$114.58 02/20/2018 $95.02 03/02/2018 $0 1.35% -17.07% Closed 3/2/18, $95.02
Regular Issue
TER Teradyne
$22.02 10/26/2016 $42.03 02/12/2018 $0.34 0.68% 92.42% Closed 2/12/18
Regular Issue
ROK Rockwell Automation
$118.15 08/22/2016 $186.30 02/12/2018 $3.87 1.7% 60.96% Sold 2/12/18
Regular Issue
ADSK Autodesk
$71.90 09/27/2016 $108.38 02/12/2018 50.74% Sold 2/12/18
Regular Issue
INTU Intuit
$117.10 01/23/2017 $159.38 02/12/2018 $1.46 0.93% 37.35% Sold 2/12/18
Regular Issue
DLR Digital Realty
$95.59 06/01/2016 $102.21 02/09/2018 $6.36 3.76% 13.58% Sold 2/8/18, $102.21
Special Report Trade
S Sprint Corp
$6.36 10/26/2016 $5.91 11/07/2017 -7.08% Closed 11/7/17, $5.91
Regular Issue
DGX Quest Diagnostics
$109.47 06/27/2017 $94.57 09/25/2017 $0.45 1.85% -13.2% Closed 9/25/17, $94.57
Regular Issue
LOW Lowe's
$82.35 03/20/2017 $73.85 08/21/2017 $0.76 2.18% -9.4% Closed 8/21/2017, $73.64
Regular Issue
SBUX Starbucks
$60.06 04/28/2017 $53.15 08/21/2017 $0.5 1.87% -10.67% Closed 8/21/2017, $52.70
Regular Issue
CMG Chipotle Mexican Grill
$432.36 02/21/2017 $374.98 07/18/2017 -13.27% Closed 7/20/17, $374.98
Regular Issue
MBLY MobilEye
$46.12 02/21/2017 $62.99 06/26/2017 36.58% Closed 6/26/2017, $62.99
Regular Issue
GE General Electric
$31.47 07/26/2016 $28.87 05/11/2017 $0.71 3.32% -6.01% Closed 5/11/2017, $28.87
Regular Issue
IBM IBM
$152.51 06/01/2016 $155.05 05/05/2017 $4.2 3.77% 4.42% Closed 5/05/2017, $155.05
Regular Issue

Click here for the Profits Unlimited third-party track record verification report.