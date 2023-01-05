Model Portfolio
Profits Unlimited Model Portfolio
Note: Please refer to the buyzone for pricing guidance. You can buy the stock even if it’s above its range. The buyzone is a guide only. If a position doesn’t have a “Close Price”, the position is still open.
Profits Unlimited
Positions: 119
Last Update: January 5, 2023
|Symbol
|Open
Price/Date
|Current
|Total Dividend
|Dividend Yield
|Total Return
|Action
to Take
|Recommendation
Type
|
ETH/USD Ethereum Cryptocurrency
|$611.50 12/03/2020
|$1253.83
|105.04%
|Hold
|Regular Issue
|
BTC/USD Bitcoin Cryptocurrency
|$35421.75 02/03/2021
|$16861.92
|-52.4%
|Hold
|Regular Issue
|
DOGE/USD Dogecoin
|$0.32 08/24/2021
|$0.07
|-77%
|Hold
|Regular Issue
|$35.77 05/27/2022
|$22.45
|-37.24%
|Hold
|Regular Issue
|
PLTR Palantir Technologies Inc.
|$24.73 03/04/2021
|$6.32
|-74.44%
|Hold
|Regular Issue
|
STEM Stem Inc.
|$29.17 04/08/2021
|$7.79
|-73.29%
|Hold
|Special Report Trade
|
MRNA Moderna Inc.
|$168.10 04/22/2021
|$173.51
|3.22%
|Hold
|Regular Issue
|
COIN Coinbase Global Inc.
|$291.60 04/23/2021
|$33.53
|-88.5%
|Hold
|Regular Issue
|
PLUG Plug Power Inc.
|$29.29 04/26/2021
|$12.66
|-56.78%
|Hold
|Regular Issue
|
MNTS Momentus Inc.
|$18.51 12/29/2020
|$0.90
|-95.12%
|Hold
|Special Report Issue
|
RBLX Roblox Corp.
|$99.57 06/04/2021
|$29.98
|-69.89%
|Hold
|Regular Issue
|
QS QuantumScape Corp.
|$29.11 11/02/2021
|$5.41
|-81.42%
|Hold
|Regular Issue
|
MTTR Matterport Inc.
|$27.12 11/15/2021
|$2.63
|-90.3%
|Hold
|Regular Issue
|
PATH UiPath Inc.
|$47.87 11/23/2021
|$11.38
|-76.23%
|Hold
|Regular Issue
|
TSP TuSimple Holdings Inc.
|$36.17 11/23/2021
|$1.48
|-95.91%
|Hold
|Regular Issue
|
CRSP CRISPR Therapeutics AG
|$69.09 01/10/2022
|$47.45
|-31.32%
|Hold
|Regular Issue
|
U Unity Software Inc.
|$41.65 05/19/2022
|$26.08
|-37.38%
|Hold
|Regular Issue
|
SONY Sony Group Corp.
|$115.54 02/19/2021
|$77.50
|$1.86
|1.01%
|-31.31%
|Hold
|Regular Issue
|
PRLB Proto Labs Inc.
|$191.46 01/20/2021
|$26.06
|-86.39%
|Hold
|Special Report Trade
|
PSTG Pure Storage Inc.
|$26.61 02/03/2021
|$26.03
|-2.18%
|Hold
|Special Report Trade
|
GBTC Grayscale Bitcoin Trust
|$10.90 01/29/2020
|$8.45
|-22.48%
|Hold
|Regular Issue
|
MU Micron Technology Inc.
|$41.97 10/11/2018
|$54.71
|$0.65
|0.81%
|31.89%
|Hold
|Special Report Trade
|$22.32 10/29/2018
|$110.34
|394.28%
|Hold
|Regular Issue
|
SPOT Spotify Technology S.A.
|$143.54 02/13/2019
|$81.58
|-43.17%
|Hold
|Regular Issue
|
PYPL PayPal Holdings Inc.
|$108.81 04/17/2019
|$76.27
|-29.91%
|Hold
|Regular Issue
|
DDD 3D Systems Corp.
|$8.81 01/07/2020
|$8.01
|-9.08%
|Hold
|Special Report Trade
|
RMBS Rambus Inc.
|$15.02 01/28/2020
|$35.59
|136.95%
|Hold
|Special Report Trade
|
DOCU DocuSign Inc.
|$83.21 02/27/2020
|$53.93
|-35.19%
|Hold
|Regular Issue
|
SSYS Stratasys Ltd.
|$22.88 06/01/2016
|$13.31
|-41.83%
|Hold
|Special Report Trade
|
ETHE Grayscale Ethereum Trust
|$19.67 06/02/2020
|$5.37
|-72.69%
|Hold
|Regular Issue
|
GILD Gilead Sciences Inc.
|$64.21 09/21/2020
|$85.85
|$6.44
|3.4%
|43.73%
|Hold
|Regular Issue
|$231.80 10/13/2020
|$22.45
|-90.31%
|Hold
|Regular Issue
|
ZM Zoom Video Communications ...Zoom Video Communications Inc.
|$460.91 10/30/2020
|$65.62
|-85.76%
|Hold
|Regular Issue
|
ABNB Airbnb Inc.
|$144.71 12/10/2020
|$87.71
|-39.39%
|Hold
|Regular Issue
|
MCHP Microchip Technology Inc.
|$67.58 12/29/2020
|$69.10
|$2.01
|1.68%
|5.22%
|Hold
|Special Report Trade
|
EXAS Exact Sciences Corp.
|$144.00 01/11/2021
|$48.31
|-66.45%
|Hold
|Regular Issue
|$35.77 05/27/2022
|$22.45
|-37.24%
|Hold
|Regular Issue
|Symbol
|Open
Price/Date
|Close
Price/Date
|Total Dividend
|Dividend Yield
|Total Return
|Action
to Take
|Recommendation
Type
|
ROKU Roku, Inc.
|$127.37 04/05/2022
|$51.74 12/14/2022
|-59.38%
|Sold on 12/14/2022
|Regular Issue
|
HOOD Robinhood Markets Inc.
|$34.82 07/29/2021
|$9.24 12/14/2022
|-73.46%
|Sold on 12/14/2022
|Regular Issue
|
UBER Uber Technologies Inc.
|$22.40 03/23/2020
|$26.86 12/06/2022
|19.91%
|Sold on 12/6/2022
|Regular Issue
|
ZG Zillow Group Inc.
|$37.19 10/29/2018
|$36.47 12/06/2022
|-1.94%
|Sold on 12/6/2022
|Regular Issue
|
W Wayfair Inc.
|$111.02 12/06/2018
|$33.70 11/30/2022
|-69.65%
|Sold on 11/30/2022
|Regular Issue
|
BYND Beyond Meat Inc.
|$132.15 08/27/2020
|$12.54 10/21/2022
|-90.51%
|Sold on 10/21/2022
|Regular Issue
|
GRWG GrowGeneration Corp.
|$7.68 03/07/2022
|$3.43 10/21/2022
|-55.34%
|Sold on 10/21/2022
|Regular Issue
|
AMD Advanced Micro Devices Inc ...Advanced Micro Devices Inc.
|$16.56 07/12/2018
|$134.91 01/11/2022
|714.67%
|Sold on 1/11/2022
|Special Report Trade
|
STM STMicroelectronics N.V.
|$5.99 06/01/2016
|$48.77 01/11/2022
|$1.31
|0.45%
|736.03%
|Sold on 1/11/2022
|Special Report Trade
|
CGC Canopy Growth
|$20.30 11/11/2019
|$11.78 11/05/2021
|-41.97%
|Sold on 11/5/2021
|Regular Issue
|
QRVO Qorvo Inc.
|$98.03 04/30/2020
|$159.75 11/04/2021
|62.96%
|Sold on 11/4/2021
|Regular Issue
|
GRWG GrowGeneration
|$49.65 07/01/2021
|$20.92 10/13/2021
|-57.87%
|Sold on 10/13/2021
|Regular Issue
|
CDNS Cadence Design
|$81.00 05/13/2020
|$125.19 06/09/2021
|54.56%
|Sold on 6/9/2021
|Regular Issue
|
TER Teradyne Inc.
|$40.27 08/23/2018
|$126.78 06/08/2021
|$1.04
|0.24%
|217.41%
|Sold on 6/8/2021
|Regular Issue
|
MGA Magna Intl
|$76.15 02/03/2021
|$99.92 06/07/2021
|$0.86
|1.66%
|32.34%
|Sold on 6/7/2021
|Regular Issue
|
CGNX Cognex Corp
|$53.05 08/28/2018
|$79.00 03/22/2021
|$2.48
|0.22%
|53.59%
|Sold on 3/22/21
|Special Report Trade
|
PTC PTC, Inc.
|$48.53 11/21/2016
|$132.23 03/17/2021
|172.47%
|Sold on 3/17/21
|Regular Issue
|
ROK Rockwell Automation
|$183.38 10/09/2018
|$258.34 03/16/2021
|$10.1
|1.62%
|46.38%
|Sold on 3/16/21
|Regular Issue
|
ETN Eaton Corp
|$57.77 03/23/2020
|$140.77 03/12/2021
|$2.92
|2.07%
|148.73%
|Sold on 3/12/2021
|Regular Issue
|
PH Parker-Hannifin
|$206.82 01/03/2020
|$295.89 03/09/2021
|$4.4
|1.19%
|45.19%
|Sold on 3/9/21
|Regular Issue
|
SGEN Seagen Inc.
|$159.02 06/01/2020
|$147.93 03/03/2021
|-6.97%
|Sold on 3/3/2021
|Special Report Trade
|
CMG Chipotle Mexican Grill
|$444.67 05/16/2018
|$1499.99 02/03/2021
|237.33%
|Sold on 2/3/21
|Regular Issue
|
LULU Lululemon Athletica
|$96.90 04/24/2018
|$333.47 02/01/2021
|244.14%
|Sold on 2/1/21
|Regular Issue
|
FB Facebook Inc.
|$154.39 10/23/2018
|$267.57 01/08/2021
|73.31%
|Sold on 1/8/21
|Regular Issue
|
TWTR Twitter
|$42.80 08/21/2019
|$51.48 01/08/2021
|20.28%
|Sold 1/8/21
|Regular Issue
|
WORK Slack Technologies
|$33.42 07/13/2020
|$42.71 12/02/2020
|27.8%
|Sold on 12/2/2020
|Regular Issue
|
QDEL Quidel Corp.
|$200.00 09/21/2020
|$203.66 11/09/2020
|1.83%
|Sold on 11/9/2020
|Regular Issue
|
IPHI Inphi
|$110.09 09/22/2020
|$147.43 11/09/2020
|33.92%
|Sold on 11/9/2020
|Regular Issue
|
SNPS Synopsys Inc.
|$100.69 08/23/2018
|$204.80 09/22/2020
|103.4%
|Sold on 9/22/2020
|Regular Issue
|
TSM Taiwan Semiconductor
|$38.44 10/03/2017
|$80.59 09/21/2020
|$4.61
|2.1%
|121.64%
|Sold on 9/21/2020
|Special Report Trade
|
ORA Ormat Technologies, Inc.
|$73.12 10/15/2019
|$55.23 09/15/2020
|$0.44
|0.8%
|-23.86%
|Sold on 9/15/2020
|Special Report Trade
|
NOC Northrop Grumman
|$269.86 03/23/2020
|$338.45 09/14/2020
|$2.9
|1.63%
|26.49%
|Sold on 9/14/2020
|Regular Issue
|
IONS Ionis Pharmaceuticals
|$72.21 05/02/2019
|$54.10 08/10/2020
|-25.08%
|Sold on 8/10/20
|Regular Issue
|
CERN Cerner Corp.
|$73.30 06/28/2019
|$71.14 07/28/2020
|$0.72
|1.01%
|-1.96%
|Sold on 7/28/20
|Regular Issue
|
WDAY Workday Inc
|$172.74 09/20/2019
|$183.76 07/27/2020
|6.38%
|Sold on 7/27/20
|Special Report Trade
|
ADI Analog Devices
|$85.64 09/28/2017
|$117.25 07/13/2020
|$5.77
|1.86%
|43.65%
|Sold on 7/13/20
|Regular Issue
|
MXIM Maxim
|$43.71 08/22/2017
|$69.29 07/13/2020
|$5.32
|3%
|70.69%
|Sold on 7/13/20
|Regular Issue
|
ISRG Intuitive Surgical Inc.
|$168.98 10/23/2018
|$179.70 05/11/2020
|6.35%
|Sold on 5/11/20
|Regular Issue
|
DLR Digital Realty
|$106.61 05/23/2018
|$145.06 05/08/2020
|$8.47
|3.01%
|44.01%
|Sold on 5/8/20
|Bonus Report Trade
|
ANSS Ansys
|$216.08 10/23/2019
|$260.76 05/07/2020
|20.68%
|Sold on 5/7/20
|Regular Issue
|
ADSK Autodesk
|$133.87 01/08/2019
|$184.00 05/07/2020
|37.45%
|Sold on 5/7/20
|Special Report Trade
|
XLNX Xilinx Inc.
|$80.19 10/02/2018
|$83.50 05/05/2020
|$2.2
|1.77%
|6.87%
|Sold on 5/5/2020
|Regular Issue
|
ZTS Zoetis
|$108.12 06/04/2019
|$131.30 05/05/2020
|$0.73
|0.55%
|22.11%
|Sold on 5/5/2020
|Regular Issue
|
ILMN Illumina
|$313.80 10/23/2018
|$278.28 03/02/2020
|-11.32%
|Sold on 3/2/20
|Regular Issue
|
ERIC Ericsson
|$8.96 01/08/2019
|$8.99 02/11/2020
|$0.11
|1.19%
|1.54%
|Sold on 2/11/20
|Special Report Trade
|
CDXS Codexis
|$18.82 01/31/2019
|$14.43 02/11/2020
|-23.33%
|Sold 2/11/20
|Special Report Trade
|
IAC InterActiveCorp
|$181.67 01/14/2019
|$244.45 02/06/2020
|34.56%
|Sold on 2/6/20
|Regular Issue
|
BPMC Blueprint Medicines Corp
|$72.09 01/31/2019
|$61.81 02/06/2020
|-14.26%
|Sold on 2/6/20
|Special Report Trade
|
SPLK Splunk
|$65.41 10/24/2017
|$113.89 09/11/2019
|74.12%
|Sold on 9/11/19
|Regular Issue
|
CRM Tableau Software
|$49.25 06/01/2016
|$147.38 08/21/2019
|199.25%
|Sold on 8/21/19
|Special Report Trade
|
CY Cypress Semiconductor
|$16.57 08/23/2018
|$22.32 07/01/2019
|$0.44
|1.98%
|37.36%
|Sold on 7/1/19
|Regular Issue
|
MYGN Myriad Genetics
|$27.86 08/17/2017
|$27.00 05/08/2019
|-3.09%
|Sold on 5/8/19
|Special Report Trade
|
SNE Sony
|$36.17 05/25/2017
|$44.22 02/06/2019
|$0.47
|0.59%
|23.56%
|Sold on 2/6/19
|Regular Issue
|
GOOGL Alphabet
|$1100.90 03/06/2018
|$1092.16 10/10/2018
|-0.79%
|Sold on 10/10/18
|Special Report Trade
|
APTV Aptiv PLC
|$93.22 07/24/2018
|$79.01 10/05/2018
|$0
|0.88%
|-15.24%
|Sold on 10/5/18
|Regular Issue
|$297.43 07/24/2018
|$261.95 10/05/2018
|-11.93%
|Sold on 10/5/18
|Regular Issue
|
ZG Zillow Group Inc.
|$52.77 05/16/2018
|$41.57 10/05/2018
|-21.22%
|Sold on 10/5/18
|Regular Issue
|
RHT Red Hat Inc.
|$112.18 10/03/2017
|$126.90 10/05/2018
|13.12%
|Sold on 10/5/18
|Special Report Trade
|
SPOT Spotify
|$179.53 06/21/2018
|$164.38 10/05/2018
|-8.44%
|Sold on 10/5/18
|Regular Issue
|
PHG Philips
|$30.05 10/26/2016
|$43.43 09/07/2018
|47.51%
|Sold on 9/7/18
|Regular Issue
|
QRVO Qorvo Inc
|$55.98 06/20/2016
|$75.13 09/06/2018
|34.21%
|Sold on 9/06/18
|Regular Issue
|
PYPL PayPal Holdings
|$39.55 12/15/2016
|$89.05 09/05/2018
|125.16%
|Sold 9/5/18
|Regular Issue
|
IPGP IPG Photonics
|$226.27 11/14/2017
|$164.04 07/31/2018
|-27.5%
|Sold on 7/31/18
|Special Report Trade
|
IQV IQVIA Holdings Inc.
|$90.40 07/21/2017
|$97.83 05/17/2018
|8.22%
|Sold on 5/17/18
|Regular Issue
|
CY Cypress Semiconductor
|$18.60 03/16/2018
|$15.13 04/27/2018
|$0.11
|2.91%
|-18.06%
|Sold 4/27/18
|Regular Issue
|
SNAP Snap Inc.
|$17.01 03/16/2018
|$14.08 04/03/2018
|-17.23%
|Sold on 4/3/18
|Regular Issue
|$350.02 01/19/2018
|$304.18 03/26/2018
|-13.1%
|Sold on 3/26/18
|Regular Issue
|
ORA Ormat Technologies
|$59.22 03/01/2017
|$56.03 03/05/2018
|$0.49
|0.9%
|-4.56%
|Sold 3/5/18, $56.03
|Special Report Trade
|
PH Parker-Hannifin
|$198.13 12/18/2017
|$175.55 03/02/2018
|$0.66
|1.5%
|-11.06%
|Closed 3/2/18, $175.55
|Regular Issue
|
ALB Albemarle Rg
|$114.58 02/20/2018
|$95.02 03/02/2018
|$0
|1.35%
|-17.07%
|Closed 3/2/18, $95.02
|Regular Issue
|
TER Teradyne
|$22.02 10/26/2016
|$42.03 02/12/2018
|$0.34
|0.68%
|92.42%
|Closed 2/12/18
|Regular Issue
|
ROK Rockwell Automation
|$118.15 08/22/2016
|$186.30 02/12/2018
|$3.87
|1.7%
|60.96%
|Sold 2/12/18
|Regular Issue
|
ADSK Autodesk
|$71.90 09/27/2016
|$108.38 02/12/2018
|50.74%
|Sold 2/12/18
|Regular Issue
|
INTU Intuit
|$117.10 01/23/2017
|$159.38 02/12/2018
|$1.46
|0.93%
|37.35%
|Sold 2/12/18
|Regular Issue
|
DLR Digital Realty
|$95.59 06/01/2016
|$102.21 02/09/2018
|$6.36
|3.76%
|13.58%
|Sold 2/8/18, $102.21
|Special Report Trade
|
S Sprint Corp
|$6.36 10/26/2016
|$5.91 11/07/2017
|-7.08%
|Closed 11/7/17, $5.91
|Regular Issue
|
DGX Quest Diagnostics
|$109.47 06/27/2017
|$94.57 09/25/2017
|$0.45
|1.85%
|-13.2%
|Closed 9/25/17, $94.57
|Regular Issue
|
LOW Lowe's
|$82.35 03/20/2017
|$73.85 08/21/2017
|$0.76
|2.18%
|-9.4%
|Closed 8/21/2017, $73.64
|Regular Issue
|
SBUX Starbucks
|$60.06 04/28/2017
|$53.15 08/21/2017
|$0.5
|1.87%
|-10.67%
|Closed 8/21/2017, $52.70
|Regular Issue
|
CMG Chipotle Mexican Grill
|$432.36 02/21/2017
|$374.98 07/18/2017
|-13.27%
|Closed 7/20/17, $374.98
|Regular Issue
|
MBLY MobilEye
|$46.12 02/21/2017
|$62.99 06/26/2017
|36.58%
|Closed 6/26/2017, $62.99
|Regular Issue
|
GE General Electric
|$31.47 07/26/2016
|$28.87 05/11/2017
|$0.71
|3.32%
|-6.01%
|Closed 5/11/2017, $28.87
|Regular Issue
|
IBM IBM
|$152.51 06/01/2016
|$155.05 05/05/2017
|$4.2
|3.77%
|4.42%
|Closed 5/05/2017, $155.05
|Regular Issue
Click here for the Profits Unlimited third-party track record verification report.