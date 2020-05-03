 be_ixf;ym_202005 d_03; ct_50

Select Page

Poll: Are You Invested in Gold?

Posted by | May 3, 2020 | ,

25 second read

Poll: Are You Invested in Gold?

Gold mining has been a red-hot industry lately.

Recession fears and 0% interest rates are pushing many investors toward gold’s stability.

The VanEck Vectors Gold Miners exchange-traded fund (ETF) (NYSE: GDX), which holds a basket of gold mining stocks, is already up 62% since March 20:

Gold mining has been a red-hot industry lately. Recession fears and 0% interest rates are pushing many investors toward gold’s stability.

We’d like to know if you’ve personally benefited from the gold boom.

So, the Poll of the Week is: Are you invested in gold?

You can let us know by answering this quick one-question survey:

Loading

Recommended For You

P.S. The Sunday Poll of the Week is about owning physical gold and gold mining stocks. We’d love to learn more about your personal trading habits! So please check your email Sunday morning and answer our quick, one-question survey.

Gold and Silver Boom — 4 Stocks to Buy Now

Bonds Are Junk — You Can’t Afford to Miss out on Gold’s Historic Rally

MEET OUR EXPERTS

WHAT READERS ARE SAYING..

I am up $20,070 in closed positions from Feb. 18 through March 7.

- Bob Rowe

I started your system in December … I am ahead $29,000 … I put total faith in you and your system and it has worked for me very nicely. Thanks again I sure like your humble approach about this whole thing

- Dale Leiffer

I have made a little over $4,000 while being cautious.

- Chuck Goss

Share This