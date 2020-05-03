Poll: Are You Invested in Gold?

Gold mining has been a red-hot industry lately.

Recession fears and 0% interest rates are pushing many investors toward gold’s stability.

The VanEck Vectors Gold Miners exchange-traded fund (ETF) (NYSE: GDX), which holds a basket of gold mining stocks, is already up 62% since March 20:

