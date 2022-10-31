My Plan to Turn $1 Million Into … $10,000,000

Here’s the 3-1-Q.

3 insights, 1 word for you to ponder and 1 question for you to jump-start your week…

3 Insights…

No. 1: Magic Number to Retire?

Americans now think $1.25 million is what they’ll need to retire comfortably. And that’s because we are living longer. Unfortunately the average retirement savings account is dropping. While everyone’s magic number is different, certain factors can’t be overlooked. How much do you really need?

No. 2: My Plan to Turn This $1 Million Check Into … $10,000,000

Need a retirement plan in the face of rising inflation and interest rates? I’ve got a plan to grow one check that was handed to me 10X in just 10 years. You can see what I’m going to be buying. (Hint: It’s not bonds, gold or ordinary stocks.) Save your spot here.

No. 3: Crazy Eddie: Biggest Fraud in America

Before Enron, Madoff and The Wolf of Wall Street, this corruption was second to none. When it was uncovered, it turned out to be one of the largest SEC frauds in American history. The fraud continues to be taught in business schools across the country. Discover the story of Crazy Eddie here.

1 Word…

Last week, I asked what your financial dreams were. And I loved reading your responses.

Cynthia said: “My financial dreams include a comfortable retirement and recovery from the losses this year.”

Craig’s response: “…Spend my remaining days doing what I love — building, creating sculpture, playing the violin and spending time in nature with my family — free from the worry that I will run out of money.”

And one reader wants to “continue to learn and make money (using patience) and listen to your wisdom.”

You’ve all inspired my word of the week: focus.

Because I know that with the right focus you will achieve your financial dreams.

Over the short term, the stock market makes a lot of noise to distract you.

The market might rise 4% one day, then drop 3% the next.

The wiggles and jiggles are never-ending.

But over the long term — the next five years — the noise means absolutely nothing.

“Don’t pay a lot of attention to the volatility in the marketplace. All these noises and jumping up and down along the way are really just emotions that confuse you.”

— John Bogle

1 Question…

Last week I was walking along a beach in Nicaragua.

As the sun was setting, I became inspired.

Thoughts were fighting for attention inside my head.

So I took my iPhone and recorded a quick video on what success means to me.

If you missed it, check it out.

In the video, I share with you my thoughts on what a successful life is.

I’d like to hear what you have to say…

