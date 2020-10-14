Editor’s Note: We’re making a change here at Winning Investor Daily. We hope you like it. Starting next week, you’re going to see us with a new name and a new banner.

We’ll be in your inbox as American Investor Today starting next Tuesday, October 20. We’re excited for this new direction. We hope you get excited too.

You don’t need to do anything different to get American Investor Today in your inbox. It will show up right where Winning Investor Daily used to be.

Stay tuned. — Annie Stevenson, Managing Editor, Winning Investor Daily

“You’re working where?!” I asked in disbelief.

My husband, a registered nurse, had come home with news I was less than thrilled about.

“I’m working the COVID floor,” he said over dinner. My heart sank.

This was in March. At the time, the U.S. was just starting to feel the full effects of the coronavirus, but a lot of the information surrounding it was still far from certain.

My husband’s hospital was becoming overrun. It was moving all coronavirus patients to the cardiac unit he’d just started at.

And neither of us knew what to make of it.

We opted to live separately until he felt it was safe for us to be in contact again.

So for the next two months, the most we saw of each other was on FaceTime.

By early June, we decided we could take steps toward coming back together.

At that point, we were more confident that the hospital was taking every precaution to ensure his well-being — providing the best equipment and training.

And it wasn’t just his hospital that was adjusting to accommodate workers.

People from all over were showing their support — putting together care packages, sending lunches to hospitals and offering deals specifically for frontline workers.

It seemed like everyone wanted an opportunity to show their appreciation for health care heroes.

Since the outbreak of the virus, the importance of health care has become more evident than ever.

As it continues to expand, the health care industry is shaping up to be one of the most important forces in the decades ahead.

These are the kinds of sectors we keep our eyes on.

The Health Care Mega Trend

My boss, Charles Mizrahi, has been working in and around Wall Street for 37 years. He has been studying massive industries like health care for almost that whole time.

The pandemic has nailed home the fact that health care is not only an essential service, it’s an essential business.

In late February and early March, health care advocates asked that people not try to buy out surgical masks online — medical workers needed to have access to that supply. And some factories around the country were converted at lightning speed to make ventilators to meet hospitals’ demand. Anecdotally, health care sites are snapping up personal protective equipment from donations, online stores and anywhere else they can buy them. An entire cottage enterprise has cropped up to make extra masks and face shields for local facilities.

Anyone with a pharmacist, child care provider, researcher or senior caregiver in the family can tell you that the sector is far-reaching. These workers are all part of a massive interconnected industry. And as modern medicine continues to advance, we’re going to see health care grow even more.

Outside the pandemic, there are still dozens of factors supporting health care. In fact, since the 1960s, health care spending has grown from 5% of U.S. gross domestic product (GDP) to 17.8% — a total of $3.8 trillion. With the aging of the baby boomer generation (the largest generation in the U.S.), increased spending on prescription drugs and rising wages of health care workers, analysts expect spending to grow at an average rate of 5.4% over the next few years. They project it will reach 19.7% of GDP by 2028.

And if you’ve been following Winning Investor Daily for any length of time, you know that this is a trend we want to own…

[Today’s Amazon Prime Day — but Alpha Investor Charles Mizrahi shows you an even better sale in the stock market right now.]

We recommend the Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSE: VHT) as a simple way to get in on the growing importance of the health care industry.

This is an exchange-traded fund (ETF) that gives exposure to the health care sector through a number of stocks related to the industry, such as Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ), UnitedHealth Group Inc. (NYSE: UNH) and Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE).

With many other solid companies, low fees and steady returns, Vanguard provides a simple way for you to stay invested with this trend.

And with the growth expected from this industry, we’ll definitely be keeping an eye on it.

And if you’re a reader of Charles’ Alpha Investor research service, you know that the portfolio stocks get a little more specific — such as one health care stock that’s currently up double digits since June!

This company is set to soar in the next five years as it rides the tail winds of its Alpha Industry.

But this isn’t the only one of Charles’ stocks that’s seeing gains. His portfolio is packed with fantastic companies led by rock star CEOs and selling for bargain prices…

Right now, a handful of them are selling below their buy-up-to prices.

So, if you’re not an Alpha Investor subscriber but want a chance to view all of Charles’ recommendations, click here to join today!

Regards,

Nicole Zdzieba

Assistant Managing Editor, Alpha Investor