Panic Shopping; Tesla Goes Big in China

Friday Four Play: The “Panic Shopping” Edition

According to the National Retail Federation, some 147.8 million shoppers will descend on retailers this weekend looking for last-minute deals. Such a turnout puts Super Saturday in league with Black Friday in terms of crowd size and potential dollars spent.

Federation president and CEO Matthew Shay is expecting an “impressive turnout by procrastinators” this year due to the shortened time between Thanksgiving and Christmas.

No. 1: Big in China

We all know about the economic slowdown plaguing China right now. Manufacturing is down. Orders are down. Auto sales are down.

But Tesla Inc. (Nasdaq: TSLA) is having none of that. November registrations for new vehicles in China soared 14-fold year over year, with 5,597 of those registrations going to Tesla cars.

This is big news for the U.S. electric vehicle (EV) maker — it just dropped billions on a new Gigafactory in Shanghai. It was a bold move, especially considering that EV sales are in a five-month slump in China. China also makes up half the world’s EV purchases and is Tesla’s second-largest market outside of the U.S.

For Tesla bulls, the news couldn’t be better. The stock is up more than 25% so far this month and has more than doubled off its May 28 low.

For Tesla bears … I’ve got nothing. Good luck with those short positions.

No. 2: Billion-Dollar Jordans

Nike Inc. (NYSE: NKE) got game.

The athletic apparel maker reported blowout quarterly earnings last night, riding the coattails of NBA G.O.A.T. Michael Jordan. Earnings beat expectations by $0.12 per share on revenue of $10.33 billion, which topped the consensus target of $10.09 in sales.

Nike said its Jordan brand topped $1 billion in revenue on the quarter for the first time ever. It’s gotta be the shoes, money!

Still, Nike shares are trading about 1.5% lower today due to weakness stateside. North American sales rose 5.3% to $3.98 billion, missing expectations for $4 billion. Gross margins also rose less than expected on the quarter.

But there’s good news for Nike bulls. The company blamed tariffs for higher prices, which impacted U.S. sales. Now that those tariffs are rolling back, there’s nothing stopping Nike bulls from driving the lane.

Buying today’s pullback looks like an easy layup for anyone looking to add NKE to their portfolio.

No. 3: U.S. Steel’s Pocketful of Kryptonite

It seems no amount of import protections and tariffs could save U.S. Steel Corp. (NYSE: X) from melting down.

The company of steel warned of a fourth-quarter loss, slashed its dividend and announced it was laying off more than 1,500 workers at its Great Lakes Works plant near Detroit. U.S. Steel expects to post a loss of $1.15 per share and will cut its dividend to just a penny from $0.05 per share previously.

As for U.S. Steel’s Great Lakes Works 1,500 employees, at least it’s not a subscription to the Jelly of the Month Club. The layoffs start with the iron and steel makers and begin in April before rolling out facilitywide by the end of 2020.

That said, analysts are viewing this debacle as a positive. Analysts at Jefferies said: “We see the shuttering of U.S. flat-rolled steelmaking capacity as a broader incremental positive for the domestic industry into 2020 and beyond given the numerous expansions planned by peers.”

So, U.S. Steel losing while its competitors expand is a good thing?

Well, not for U.S. Steel or its investors, it seems. I’m wondering if any of those soon-to-be-laid-off employees have a Cousin Eddie.

No. 4: Beyond Beyond Meat

So, you think Beyond Meat Inc. (Nasdaq: BYND) is the only meatless game in town? Think again, son.

Conagra Brands Inc. (NYSE: CAG) has ramped up the pressure on meat-alternative products, leading the company to its first revenue beat in two and a half years.

Let’s lay down some numbers. Earnings topped by $0.06 per share. Sales rose 18.3% to $2.82 billion, besting the consensus by $20 million. CEO Sean Connolly (not Connery … yeah, I was disappointed too) cited “on-trend innovation” for much of Conagra’s growth. That’s fancy industry code for “plant-based meat alternatives.”

This is the competition that many analysts were worried about for Beyond Meat. Conagra has deep pockets and decades of market experience. The question is: Can the company continue to win over health-obsessed and environmentally conscious millennials and Gen Z consumers?

That appears to be the main fear of many investors. CAG shares were up more than 14% in premarket trading, but were last seen higher by only about 2%.

