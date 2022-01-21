This Option Strategy Is Wall Street’s Best Secret

I’ve found that a lot of retail investors use the same option strategies.

Many of them buy calls or puts. Some might sell covered puts.

But the way I look at the options market is: Where’s the individual retail investor’s edge?

So, I set out to create an option strategy that’s different from what everyone else is doing.

In today’s 25-minute video, I’m joined by Chris Cimorelli from True Options Masters.

We discuss how my strategy works and why it’s a smarter way to trade options.

Morning Movers



AMTD International Inc. (NYSE: HKIB) is a Chinese conglomerate with business interests in various industries. It is up 22% after agreeing to acquire L’Officiel, a global fashion media company, and after proposing a name change to “AMTD Idea” with ticker symbol “AMTD.”

Limelight Networks Inc. (Nasdaq: LLNW) provides a content delivery network service used for the delivery of digital media content and software. The stock is up 13% after beating both revenue and earnings estimates for Q4 and providing strong guidance for 2022.

Vistas Media Acquisition Co. Inc. (Nasdaq: VMAC) is a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) that is up 12% today. The move came after shareholders approved the acquisition of Anghami, a leading music streaming platform and service in the Middle East and North Africa.

Peloton Interactive (Nasdaq: PTON), the interactive exercise equipment company, is up 11% this morning. The stock is recovering from its sharp sell-off Thursday when it announced a halt in production of its bikes and treadmills amid slowing demand for those products.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (Nasdaq: ITCI) develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases and other disorders of the central nervous system. It is up 11% after data from Needham suggested that Intra-Cellular’s antipsychotic drug, Caplyta, saw robust growth in January.

Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE: ENIC) is an electricity utility company that engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Chile. It is up 8% along with other Chilean stocks and the Chilean peso on the news that the newly elected president appointed the former central bank chief as finance minister.

BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. (Nasdaq: BDSI) develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for chronic conditions. The stock is up 7% after the company raised its revenue guidance for 2021.

Banco de Chile (NYSE: BCH) provides banking and financial products and services to customers in Chile. It is another Chilean stock that is up 7% today after the new leftist president reassured the markets by appointing a moderate as his finance minister.

Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. (Nasdaq: TCBI) operates Texas Capital Bank, which provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses and professionals. The stock is up 7% after the company reported earnings for Q4 that exceeded analyst expectations by a wide margin.

Snap One Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SNPO) provides smart-home and smart-living solutions. It is up 5% on the news that it has acquired long-time Canadian distribution partner Staub Electronics in a move to provide more product choice and faster fulfillment.