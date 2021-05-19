In the options world there are a lot of fakers, spammers, scammers and nobodies, each trying to sell you on some defunct “get rich quick” strategy.

At True Options Master, we are proud to publish content directly from some of the best options experts in the world.

Each day, you will hear from Mike Carr CFTe CMT and Chad Shoop CMT. Both have earned the highest designations an options master can hold.

They will tell you what they see happening in the options market every week. You’ll also discover which stocks they’re eyeing for profits, as well as other short-term trading opportunities.

Whether you’re an options pro or a complete beginner, there’s useful content here for everybody. You will learn how to look at the world through the eyes of a real options expert.