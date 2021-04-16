 be_ixf;ym_202104 d_16; ct_50

Select Page

Forget Gold: Profit as the Rarest Metal on Earth Soars

Ted Bauman

Forget Gold: Profit as the Rarest Metal on Earth Soars

Gold gets all the attention.

But there’s a group of metals more valuable to humans than gold will ever be. And thanks to a perfect storm of unexpected events, they’re about to enter a historic bull market cycle.

So, in your YouTube video today, I reveal which metals I’m talking about … where they’re found … and what makes them so unique and important to society and economies.

Then I explain why NOW is the perfect time to invest.

But don’t just invest in the metals. There’s a much more profitable way. Watch today’s video to get the details.

You’ll also discover…

The Multiple Tailwinds Relentlessly Driving This Bull Market

In this week’s video, I’ll tell you why I’m so convinced that the prices of these metals have entered an upward trend. Plus:

  • How COVID-19 created a supply crunch that will force prices to dizzying levels.
  • The industries that will drive demand higher still.
  • What the ratio between gold and these metals warns right now.
  • The role inflation will play in this new bull market.
  • And more.

Click here to watch this week’s video or click the image below:

Don’t forget to subscribe to my YouTube channel. Just click “Subscribe” on the top-right corner of the landing page. And follow me on Twitter here.

Kind regards,

Turn Your Images On

Ted Bauman

Editor, The Bauman Letter

Recommended For You

Get the Next Biotech Takeover Trade Today

2 Reasons Housing Is the Investment of the Decade

Newsletter Sign Up

Sponsored

MEET OUR EXPERTS

WHAT READERS ARE SAYING..

“Paul, in September of 2017, I decided to go ‘all in’ on my stock positions and follow the portfolios in your services. My account value was $335,000. As of today, it totals 1.1 million dollars! Yes, that’s tripling my money in less than 3 years.”

- Suzie M.

“Paul, your investment research has been a godsend. Our portfolio was just a tad over two million dollars. I paid my daughter's legal fees, my wife's medical expenses, helped my wife's stepmother with home repairs, loaned our son money for real estate. I also bought two used vehicles, one for our daughter and one for our eldest grandson. All told, these expenses added up to well over a quarter million dollars. I am happy to report that we have profits left over!”

- Taylor M.

"I couldn’t believe it … in just 2 months, I made $298,506 on one stock – that’s a 24% gain!"

- John B.

Share This