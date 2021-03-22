 be_ixf;ym_202103 d_22; ct_50

Select Page

No. 1 Tip to Profit From the Small-Cap Boom

Angela Jirau

Posted by | Mar 22, 2021 | , ,

52 second read

No. 1 Tip to Profit From the Small-Cap Boom

Last year’s big winners are tanking … Tesla’s stock fell as much as 35% off its peak … Apple’s market cap took a $232.5 billion hit. And that’s just so far this year.

Where are all those billions flowing?

Small caps.

In today’s installment of Your Money Matters, financial experts Ted Bauman and Clint Lee explain what’s driving this shift in the market — and, of course, how to position yourself to profit from it.

You’ll also discover:

  • One measure that proves why this small-cap rally is so impressive.
  • How Washington will sustain the rotation this year and beyond.
  • The single most important question to ask before you buy another stock this year.
  • And more.

Position for Profits

To watch the video, click here or click on the image below:

Don’t forget to subscribe to Ted’s YouTube channel. Just click “Subscribe” on the top-right corner of the landing page. And follow Ted on Twitter here.

Good investing,

Angela Jirau

Publisher, The Bauman Letter

Recommended For You

Secret to Record 1,718% Gain With More Ahead

Poll: What Crazy Taxes Do You Expect on Your Investments?

Newsletter Sign Up

Sponsored

MEET OUR EXPERTS

WHAT READERS ARE SAYING..

“Paul, your investment research has been a godsend. Our portfolio was just a tad over two million dollars. I paid my daughter's legal fees, my wife's medical expenses, helped my wife's stepmother with home repairs, loaned our son money for real estate. I also bought two used vehicles, one for our daughter and one for our eldest grandson. All told, these expenses added up to well over a quarter million dollars. I am happy to report that we have profits left over!”

- Taylor M.

“Thirteen of my positions are up well over 50% in less than a year since joining your service. Two are in the triple digits with several close behind. My personal money manager, who works for one of the largest banks in the country, is envious of my gains. I never dreamed this was possible. My trips to China to teach English to young Chinese students is now much more affordable. Thank you for your dedication and help.”

- Chris K.

“I'm very Happy with your services. I hope you don't plan to retire any time soon! My retirement portfolio depends on your expert guidance. Keep up the great work! Thanks.”

- Randy

Share This