Ready for a Bear Market Rally?
In history, some of the BIGGEST rallies have occurred in the middle of bear markets.
Look at the dot-com bust or the great financial crisis of 2008, each of them had powerful rallies in an incredibly short amount of time.
So, the big question is: How do you know when they’re going to occur?
Today, Clint Lee and I give you three conditions to look for and the sectors to hone in on.
Click here to watch this week’s video or click on the image below:
Transcript Coming Soon!
Kind regards,
Ted Bauman
Editor, The Bauman Letter