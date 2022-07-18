Your New Investing Chapter Starts NOW

I’m excited to welcome all of Bold Profits Nation to the Winning Investor family!

I know change isn’t always easy, but one thing that won’t be changing is ME.

I’m not going anywhere.

Truth is … change can actually be a good thing.

Change brings on innovation, new ideas and new technologies — and those have led us to our biggest investing winners.

And embracing change now will bring us to the gentleman that Paul hand-picked to guide you each day, week and month ahead.

That gentleman is Ian King.

I’ve known Ian for four years. And if I had to use one word to describe him, it’d be BRILLIANT.

Although one other word that comes to mind is HUMBLE.

Ian is one of the most modest guys I know.

You see, Ian would never come out and tell you that he’s one of the top investment and cryptocurrency experts in America…

That he retired at a young age after a successful career on Wall Street, where he led his hedge fund to 261% returns during the worst 16 months of the 2008 financial crisis…

Or that he holds the record for the biggest gain in Banyan Hill history: over 18,000% in just 12 months.

In fact, his entire track record is remarkable. Take a look for yourself:

These are some of his top crypto trades over the last year. But my point is — Ian’s not the type of guy to brag about his successes. He prefers to let his track record speak for itself.

And that’s why I’m so excited to be working by his side.

I sat down with Ian the other day so you can get to know who he is, how he thinks about the markets and more importantly … why Paul hand-picked him to guide you each day with his great e-letter, Winning Investor Daily.

I believe you’re going to love him!

Watch my interview with Ian here:

Click here to read a transcript.

I’ll be back with more in your new Winning Investor Daily! I know you probably have a lot of questions and I’ll do my best to help get you answers.

Please keep an eye on your inbox for more information.

And if you want to know more about Ian King and his investing ideas, send us an email at WinningInvestorDaily@BanyanHill.com. Or simply submit your questions here:

Until next time,

Amber Lancaster

Director of Investment Research, Banyan Hill Publishing

🚨 You can still follow me for updates and insights on Twitter here. And catch up with Ian here.