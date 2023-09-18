Stocks that have “momentum” aren’t just the ones making headlines.

And everybody has their hunch about what makes a stock move.

But Adam O’Dell is a true analyst. He needs to see the “evidence” in the data, and he’s leveraging artificial intelligence in his new trading strategy: “Infinite Momentum.”

He’s joining me on today’s episode of The Banyan Edge Podcast to talk about what makes this AI investing strategy different — and how it tracks stock movements consistently, efficiently and accurately to beat the market by 300-to-1.

All on today’s episode…

(Or read a transcript.)

🔥Hot Topics in Today’s Podcast:

How Adam pinpoints “momentum” in his new trading strategy. [1:00]

By the time a stock hits the news for its gains, it’s already past its best momentum. This strategy gets behind the headlines (with the right tools). [5:00]

Adam and I explore his background — in medicine! Did this inform the way he invests? [6:25]

Why following the price action of stocks isn’t enough. You have to look at the health of the business. [8:45]

What truly makes this breakthrough trading strategy different from Adam’s flagship financial service, Green Zone Fortunes. [9:25]

Join Adam on Tuesday!

Adam’s demonstrating this strategy in a brand-new webinar with John Wilkinson, our director of VP services, on Tuesday, September 19.

Want to reserve your spot?

Go here to sign up!

And if you have any questions about this event, just drop us a line at BanyanEdge@BanyanHill.com.

Regards,



Charles Sizemore

Chief Editor, The Banyan Edge