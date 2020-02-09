 be_ixf;ym_202002 d_09; ct_50

Poll: Is the Stock Market in a Bubble?

Feb 9, 2020

The S&P 500 Index is up nearly 14% in just the past four months. And all the major stock indexes just set new all-time highs.

But when the stock market climbs this fast, some investors start to get worried.

So what do you think: Are stocks in a bubble right now?

