Is It Time to Prepare for the Next Big Bull Market?

Many new investors — people who missed out on the 10-year bull market — look like they’re ready to start buying stocks.

Today I want to welcome those newcomers into the fold with a message … a message that goes for all of you long-time investors as well.

When I say that stocks are headed for a fall, it’s not because I want you to avoid investing.

Quite the contrary. This is about investing wisely … That’s why we’ve put together this crash course in how to get prepared the right way.

A Fresh Start to Make Big Gains

Despite the market volatility, now is actually the perfect time to position yourself for the opportunities ahead. In this week’s special edition of Your Money Matters, Clint and I will walk you through everything you need to know to get ready.

In today’s video, you’ll find out:

An important warning about a popular broker you may be considering (or may already be using). (2:49-4:38)

How to shield your stock gains from taxes with a special type of brokerage account. (4:38-5:37)

A simple way to lock in 3% to 4% gains on a trade the moment you place it. (7:01-8:57)

How you can maximize profits during this crisis by learning from three common mistakes made in 2008. (0:49-1:52)

And much more.

Stay safe,

Ted Bauman

Editor, The Bauman Letter