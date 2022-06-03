Introducing: Next-Gen Digital Dollars
As you likely know, one of the primary functions of the Federal Reserve is to manage the United States’ monetary supply.
And right now, it’s hard at work creating a next-gen digital dollar.
It’s a new form of digital money that could one day replace the paper money in your wallet.
This new currency is called a central bank digital currency, or CBDC for short.
And whether you like the idea of a completely digital currency replacing your dollars or not, it’s coming soon.
In today’s video, I discuss these CBDCs and highlight their pros and cons.
It’s shocking there are cons, I know. But there are.
(If you’d prefer to read a transcript, click here.)
Regards,
Research Analyst, Strategic Fortunes
Morning Movers
From open till noon Eastern time.
Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: TPTX) designs and develops therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer. The stock jumped an incredible 116% this morning on the news that Turning Point is being acquired by biopharmaceutical giant Bristol Myers Squibb in a deal worth $3.77 billion.
Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq: AMLX) develops therapeutics for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and other neurodegenerative diseases. It is up 21% after the FDA alerted Amylyx of an extension to the review timeline for the New Drug Application for its ALS treatment.
Sprague Resources LP (NYSE: SRLP) engages in the purchase, storage, distribution and sale of refined petroleum products and natural gas. The stock climbed 19% after the company announced that it is being bought out by an affiliate of Hartree Partners LP.
Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: IOVA) develops and commercializes cancer immunotherapy products that leverage the power of the immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It is up 15% on the news that one of its directors bought up more shares in the company.
Calavo Growers Inc. (Nasdaq: CVGW) markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados and other perishable foods to retail grocery and food-service customers. The stock rose 12% after the company managed to beat both top- and bottom-line estimates for the second quarter.
C3.ai Inc. (NYSE: AI) operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The stock is up 10% on a rebound after plunging Thursday when it reported disappointing fourth-quarter results.
StoneCo Ltd. (Nasdaq: STNE) provides financial technology solutions to merchants to conduct e-commerce across in-store, online and mobile channels. It is up 9% after the company reported accelerating growth and record revenues for the first quarter.
Quanex Building Products Corp. (NYSE: NX) provides building products and components for the fenestration industry. The stock is up 8% after the company beat expectations for the second quarter and raised its guidance for the year.
Zai Lab Ltd. (Nasdaq: ZLAB) develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders and infectious diseases. The stock rose 7% after the company released results from a study of tumor treating fields on patients with gastric adenocarcinoma.
Okta Inc. (Nasdaq: OKTA) provides identity solutions for businesses, universities, nonprofits and government agencies. It is up 7% after the company reported strong first-quarter results and raised its revenue outlook.