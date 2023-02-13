The S&P 500 is up over 8% to start the year. The Fed gave the smallest rate hike it possibly could. Inflation is cooling, with Jerome Powell even saying the magic word “disinflation.”

These all seem like signs to assume we’ve entered the next bull. But the market has never made it that easy and it never will.

Looking past the headline numbers grants us a different story. Valuations are still way too high. Accusations of fraud are being leveled at massive enterprises, and making a big impact.

And we must remember the dead cat bounce, which can take stock prices high enough to convert all but the most steadfast bear into a bright-eyed bull. Even the 2000 tech bust had a 40% dead cat bounce that fooled almost everyone.

