Deglobalization is here, and it’s proving to be THE disruptive event of the decade…

Potentially even the 21st century.

American companies are taking big steps to bring their operations back from overseas, with mentions of the terms “onshoring, reshoring or nearshoring” up over 1,000% in company earnings releases from 2019 levels.

The backdrop of all this, of course, is the rising tensions with China. The pandemic — not to mention the tariffs of the late 2010s, remember those? — have done plenty to rattle that relationship, and we’re seeing the consequences today.

All times of disruption carry great investment potential. And nobody is more on the ball on disruptive investment trends than Ian King and his right-hand analyst Amber Lancaster.

Lately, they’ve been pounding the table on “The Fourth Convergence,” a sea-change investment opportunity in semiconductors that directly benefits from deglobalization.

Today, I brought them both on the Banyan Edge Podcast to get their take on this specific trend, but also the entire U.S.-China dynamic writ large.

Start tuning in below!

