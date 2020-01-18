“Happy Rich” — Help Us Shape Our Goal for You in 2020!

Story Highlights

Last week, the whole Winning Investor Daily team got together for two days to discuss our vision for the new year.

I have to tell you: We’ve got a lot to look forward to in 2020!

Today, I’m sharing the collective vision that all of us — Matt Badiali, Chad Shoop, John Ross, Charles Mizrahi, Anthony Planas and our behind-the-scenes team — have for you.

It’s a simple concept. Just two words: “happy rich.”

You see, we’re here because we want to help you pocket real wealth with your investments.

But that isn’t all.

We want you to be happy.

Plenty of rich people are miserable. (Plenty who aren’t rich are miserable too!)



But what does that look like?

To start that conversation, I asked each of our experts what “happy rich” means to them.

Be sure to read on so you can tell us what it means to you to be happy rich!

Here’s what our experts said.

What Does “Happy Rich” Mean to You?

Real Wealth Strategist Editor Matt Badiali:

“Happy rich” means having peace of mind. Being rich isn’t just about cash in the bank. It’s about being satisfied, being fulfilled in life.

I don’t need to be Warren Buffett to feel rich. When I take my family out for a nice dinner, I’m rich. When I can watch my daughter play softball, I’m rich. When I can help my grandmother with her medical bills, I’m rich. When I can give my time to a good cause, I’m rich. When I can help you find what makes you rich, I’m rich. And all those things make me happy. That’s how I’m happy rich.

Chartered Market Technician Chad Shoop:

Being “happy rich,” to me, means not having to worry about money. It’s that simple.

My family doesn’t do outlandish things, but we like to do a lot. My son loves going to NHL and NFL games, and my daughter wants to travel the world. Being able to do the stuff they enjoy doing is what being happy rich is for me.

Apex Profit Alert Editor John Ross:

“Happy rich” is a simple concept for me: satisfaction in what was, what is and what’s to come.

Alpha Investor Report Editor Charles Mizrahi:

“Happy rich” = freedom.

When you have money, you are free to do what you want, when you want. Money provides freedom.

Internal Analyst Anthony Planas:

“Happy rich,” for me, means moving past financial worries so that I can focus on the things that make my life so fulfilling. Money to me isn’t a tool for chasing material things. But growing my nest egg gives me the peace of mind at night that no matter what the future brings, I can provide for my loved ones. Everything is going to be OK.

And I think that’s why I can fully enjoy moments with my friends and family, or my downtime with a day on the water.

And here’s what it means to me:

“Happy rich” isn’t a dollar amount. I don’t need (or even particularly want) to be a multimillionaire. I feel happiest — and richest — when I have new experiences. Buying a fancy car, a huge house or the latest gadget just isn’t important to me.

Having enough financial security to travel, see new cities and countries, go to plays and concerts — that’s my definition of happy rich.

The luxury of free time — to travel, to volunteer with a local animal rescue, to see my family and friends regularly and to have balance in my life — is what makes me feel both happy and rich.

Now it’s your turn!

If we’re going to help you get happy rich in 2020, we need to know what it means to you.

So please, send us a quick email to let us know! Or you can leave a comment below.

