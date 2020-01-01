Story Highlights

Based on 20-year average prices, gold climbs 3% during the first two months of the year. Gold stocks in 2020 are looking promising.

John Ross offers two specific ways to play gold in January and February — and another strategy with 150%-plus potential!

Gold is where it’s at on New Year’s Eve.

It adorns wrists and necks, garnishes walls and brightens champagne flutes at celebrations around the globe.

It’s a good get for investors too.

Precious metals traders are very bullish when a new year begins.

Check out this chart of gold’s 5-, 10- and 20-year average price trends:

The gray line shows that gold rose 2.2% on average in January over the last 20 years.

Not too shabby … but it gets better.

The blue line represents gold’s average price in the last 10 years. It rose 3.1% on average in January.

And in the last five years — the orange line — gold rose 5% on average.

January starts today.

February is also a good month for gold prices, even if it’s not as strong as January.

Still, gold rose 6.8% on average by the end of February in the last five years!

Resolve to Turn Small Gains Into Big Gains in 2020

The easiest way to buy into gold prices is with an exchange-traded fund (ETF) that tracks the price of gold.

You can buy and sell ETFs in your brokerage account the same way you buy and sell gold stocks in 2020.

SPDR Gold Shares (NYSE: GLD) is the most popular one. If the price of gold rallies 6% by the end of February, you’d make about 6% with GLD in that time.

There’s also an ETF designed to triple what you’d make on an ETF such as GLD.

If the price of gold rises 6%, the Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 3X Shares (NYSE: NUGT) could return 18% for you by the end of February.

NUGT is a leveraged ETF because it provides a way for buyers to leverage their exposure to gold prices.

A leveraged ETF can ramp up your gains from an expected rally in gold during January and February.

But it is not designed to be a long-term buy and hold. Maintaining leverage in the fund can erode the value of your investment over time.

Want More Leverage Multiple Times This Year?

ETFs are easy ways to tap into gold and commodity price trends.

But they’re not always your best option.

I have been following commodities and natural resources stocks for 15 years.

My experience aided the development of a system that helps traders tap into this sector for a chance at professional-level gains.

While a gold ETF might return 6% in two months, my system helps me pinpoint trades that can return up to 150% or more.

Right now, I’m preparing to show my subscribers how to get in on gold’s seasonal bull trend.

I’m watching for my system to identify promising “buy on black” trades — signals that alert us when to buy into the gold market.

If you’d like to see how you can use the power of my system to potentially magnify your trading returns, click here to learn how to buy on black.

Cheers to a blessed and prosperous new year!

Good investing,

John Ross

Editor, Apex Profit Alert