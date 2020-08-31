Fed Policy Will Fail — Find Out How to Make Money Regardless

Last week the Federal Reserve continued to fuel the stock market rally. Low interest rates are here to stay and even an increase in inflation won’t change that.

Boost growth, curtail unemployment … at least that’s the plan.

But do low interest rates actually translate to investment?

That’s what you’ll discover in today’s Your Money Matters. Ted and Clint will also reveal the hidden dangers of the Fed’s shift in policy … and which stocks stand to benefit the most.

Understand the Risks … but Don’t Ignore the Opportunities

And some commenters suggest it’s a fool’s errand to shed light on the risks to the economy — and ultimately the stock market — when investors continue to make big gains.

But history has proven that crowd wrong every time. Smart investors can profit and be prepared for what’s next … which is exactly what Ted and Clint show you how to do in today’s video.

You’ll also discover:

And more.

