Don’t Make This Massive Crypto Mistake

Morning Movers

From open till noon Eastern time.

USA Truck Inc. (Nasdaq: USAK), a truckload carrier, gained 112% after DB Schenker agreed to acquire the company for nearly $32 per share in cash.

Zendesk Inc. (NYSE: ZEN), a customer experience software company, rose 28% after it agreed to be acquired by two investment firms at $77.50 per share.

Chimerix Inc. (Nasdaq: CMRX), a biopharmaceutical company, climbed 20% after being awarded a contract by the Public Health Agency of Canada. Chimerix agreed to deliver up to $25 million of its approved smallpox treatment.

Lake Resources (OTC: LLKKF), an Australian lithium exploration and development company, bounced 20% after its share price was cut in half the week prior.

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE: BHC), a producer of pharmaceuticals and health care products, gained 17% after billionaire John Paulson was appointed as chairperson.

GoHealth Inc. (Nasdaq: GOCO), a health insurance company, gained 16% despite no company-specific news.

Novonix Ltd. (OTC: NVNXF), an Australian supplier for the lithium battery industry, bounced 16% after it made a new 52-week-low on Thursday.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NCLH) gained 12% after data from its competitor Carnival showed that occupancy rates were rising.

Wolfspeed Inc. (NYSE: WOLF), a semiconductor company, gained 11% after Goldman Sachs upgraded the stock to a buy rating.

Bally’s Corp. (NYSE: BALY), a casino-entertainment company, gained 10% after the company announced a dutch tender to purchase up to $190 million in outstanding stock.