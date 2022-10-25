Crazy Eddie: Biggest Fraud in America

He was known to millions as Crazy Eddie.

Eddie Antar turned a tiny Brooklyn store into the largest electronics retailer.

In the 1970s and 1980s, his commercials were everywhere.

”Crazy Eddie! His prices are insaaaaane!”

They were even spoofed on Saturday Night Live.

But Crazy Eddie’s success was a fraud from day one.

In fact, before Enron, Madoff and The Wolf of Wall Street, Antar’s corruption was second to none.

When it was uncovered, it turned out to be one of the largest SEC frauds in American history.

I recently sat down with Gary Weiss, author of Retail Gangster: The Insane, Real-Life Story of Crazy Eddie.

What Weiss told me affirms the old adage that truth is often stranger than fiction.

