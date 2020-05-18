Anyone still optimistic about U.S.-China relations got a rude awakening on Friday morning.

First, there was the news that Washington will ban China’s flagship tech firm Huawei Technologies Co. from buying critical U.S. products. But there was an even more important headline.

The world’s leading microchip maker, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., said it’s building a $12 billion foundry in Arizona. That’s a huge step away from the Chinese market … and a huge opportunity for the U.S.

It was another sign that the times are changing and supply chains along with it. And as Ted and Clint Lee explain in this week’s installment of Your Money Matters, big change means big opportunity … IF you know where to look.

There’s No Turning Back

The pandemic has made it clearer than ever that overreliance on China for critical goods is a huge risk. But it’s just accelerated a shift that was already underway.

In today’s video, Ted and Clint give you a specific recommendation to profit from that change.

In this week’s video, you’ll find out:

What investors got wrong about the latest headline shock. (5:30-6:50)

Why America’s biggest tech firms aren’t at risk from Chinese retaliation … the real action is elsewhere. (2:46-5:30)

Which ticker symbol you can buy to profit from the relocation of manufacturing back to the U.S. (6:50-8:12)

And more.

As a side note: We don’t provide transcripts for our YouTube videos. Many of you have asked. However, if you would like to see subtitles, you do have that option. Click the “cc” button in the bottom-right corner of the video. The transcription won’t be perfect, but it should help.

And if you like what you see here, please subscribe to Ted’s YouTube channel. Just click “Subscribe” on the top-right corner of the landing page. And follow him on Twitter here.

Stay safe,

Angela Jirau

Publisher, The Bauman Letter