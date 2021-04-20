 be_ixf;ym_202104 d_20; ct_50

Select Page

As Stocks Stumble, Buy These 2 Commodity ETFs

Angela Jirau

As Stocks Stumble, Buy These 2 Commodity ETFs

We’re in the early innings of an important regime change — transitioning from a deflationary to an inflationary environment.

That can make it hard to find winning stocks.

But one clear beneficiary of this shift?

Commodities.

In today’s video, Ted and Clint show that certain commodities are about to stage a comeback, which ones in particular deserve your attention and, of course, the best ways to play them.

In particular, you’ll discover:

  • The simple ratio that shows where commodities are headed next… As you’ll see, it couldn’t be more obvious.
  • An extreme example of how commodities react to inflationary environments — which we are heading into now — and why this could be a terrific time to jump on this rocket before it takes off.
  • How deeply undervalued critical commodities such as soybeans, wheat, copper and platinum group metals have become.
  • And much more.

If You Have $1 to Invest, Put It Here

To watch the latest Your Money Matters video, click here or click on the image below:

Remember, we don’t provide transcripts for our YouTube videos. If you want to see subtitles, simply click the “cc” button in the bottom-right corner of the video. The transcription won’t be perfect, but it should help.

And, don’t forget to subscribe to Ted’s YouTube channel. Just click “Subscribe” on the top-right corner of the landing page. And follow Ted on Twitter here.

Good investing,

Angela Jirau
Publisher, The Bauman Letter

 

Recommended For You

A Market Red Flag? Here’s the ETF to Profit

Forget Gold: Profit as the Rarest Metal on Earth Soars

Newsletter Sign Up

Sponsored

MEET OUR EXPERTS

WHAT READERS ARE SAYING..

“I bought my first Of Paul’s stocks Nov. 1, 2017. I’m happy to say that I’m ahead $14,000. That’s more then 1/3 of what I invested with my money, and in 9 months. Thank you, Paul, you’re the real deal.”

- Larry

"I went all in with $310,000 and a year later, my portfolio was at $425,000. This I would have never accomplished with mutual funds, I will be following your research for the rest of my life thank you Paul and the team."

- Karl A.

"You have done once again!! You are reminding me of the GREAT Joe DiMaggio with your consistent hitting!! You knocked this one out of the park!"

- Keith S.

Share This