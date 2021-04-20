As Stocks Stumble, Buy These 2 Commodity ETFs

We’re in the early innings of an important regime change — transitioning from a deflationary to an inflationary environment.

That can make it hard to find winning stocks.

But one clear beneficiary of this shift?

Commodities.

In today’s video, Ted and Clint show that certain commodities are about to stage a comeback, which ones in particular deserve your attention and, of course, the best ways to play them.

In particular, you’ll discover:

The simple ratio that shows where commodities are headed next… As you’ll see, it couldn’t be more obvious.

An extreme example of how commodities react to inflationary environments — which we are heading into now — and why this could be a terrific time to jump on this rocket before it takes off.

How deeply undervalued critical commodities such as soybeans, wheat, copper and platinum group metals have become.

And much more.

