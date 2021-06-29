Amazon is at it again…

Last week, the e-commerce giant announced plans to buy 1.5 gigawatts (GW) of power capacity from 14 new solar and wind plants.

This will bring its total capacity to 10 GW. That’s enough to power 2.5 million homes.

The investment makes Amazon the largest corporate buyer of renewable energy in the world.

This also strengthens its push to power all of its operations with renewable energy by 2025.

This is HUGE!

And as an investor, there’s a great way to capitalize on this trend.

The Shift to 100% Renewable Energy

You see, Amazon is setting a precedent that other companies will follow.

Facebook, Microsoft and Google are three of the top corporate buyers of renewable energy in the U.S.

Together, their purchase agreements account for 26 GW, or 30% of corporate investment globally.

Facebook recently announced it secured enough renewable energy capacity to offset 100% of its operations.

Microsoft created a $1 billion investment fund as it shifts to 100% renewable energy by 2025. The company even plans on removing its past carbon emissions from the atmosphere.

Google is taking its renewable energy investment a step further with its “24/7” pledge. The company plans on powering 100% of its operations with clean energy even when there isn’t sun or wind available. To achieve the “24/7” milestone by 2030, Google will need to invest in battery storage systems to make solar and wind energy available at all times.

And it’s not just America’s top tech companies accelerating their renewable energy adoption plans.

This is a worldwide phenomenon.

Globally, the demand for renewable energy — more specifically, solar and wind power — is expected to boost power capacity by 605% by 2050.

(Source: BloombergNEF.)

1 Thing All Renewable Energy Needs

This surge in demand is creating a great investment opportunity.

It’s an opportunity in a small niche. A niche that’s expected to surge nearly 18,000% over the next several decades.

You see, there’s one thing that ALL renewable energy needs.

I’m talking about battery storage.

That’s because it’s not sunny at night and not windy all the time.

So, in order to keep the air conditioner and lights on 24/7, excess renewable energy needs to be stored for future use.

Check out this chart…

(Source: BloombergNEF.)

Battery storage capacity is expected to increase a massive 17,904% by 2050.

Profit From the Renewable Energy Boom

Regards,

Stephan Fernandez

Analyst, Automatic Fortunes