Artificial intelligence can be very complex.

You might even have reservations about it. But this tech is expanding — simply because it’s becoming an excellent tool in so many areas of our lives.

(See Sunday's post on 10 incredible things AI can and will do for you.)

Some concerns point to AI replacing jobs, but as Chief Research Analyst Matt Clark will tell you, it still needs a human to tell it what to do.

AI can’t exist without us.

And as the algorithmic software “learns” from the data we give it, AI is continuing to disrupt every corner of the market — even the insurance industry.

On today’s episode of The Banyan Edge Podcast, Matt reveals how one company in particular could continue to edge out its competitors by leveraging AI in its business.

Its stock already has momentum going. According to Adam O’Dell’s Green Zone Power Ratings system, it’s also an excellent buying opportunity…

Hot Topics in Today’s Podcast:

AI has been around longer than we think. Here’s why it’s both destroying and creating [2:00]

How AI is revolutionizing the insurance industry! [4:40]

AI stock rec! This insurance company is working with Microsoft to integrate AI into its business model — building out a suite of insurance technology. [12:00]

is working with Microsoft to integrate AI into its business model — building out a suite of insurance technology. [12:00] Here’s how the company stacks up as an investment opportunity, based on the Stock Power Ratings system. [13:30]

