Abnormal Times Mean Abnormal Stock Prices

Yesterday, news broke that a record 6.6 million Americans filed for unemployment. The Dow Jones Industrial Average responded by gaining 469 points.

A lot of people are scratching their heads, and that’s understandable. But it proves what I’ve said all along…

This is no ordinary bear market. There is no historical precedent for the moves we’ve seen in recent weeks.

And that means you need to look at your investments in a whole new way. If you can’t adjust your strategy, you stand to lose a lot of money. As you’ll see in today’s video.

What Happens Next

In today’s video, you’ll see why you shouldn’t panic sell simply because stock prices have fallen so sharply. In many cases — depending on which stocks we’re talking about — it would be financial suicide to do so.

You’ll also discover:

The No. 1 reason why I don’t recommend selling any stocks right now … and why I’m not alone.

The case against stop losses … employing traditional loss management strategies won’t help you anymore.

Why some portfolios are in terrible danger … and three ways to avoid this.

How to make sure you don’t make the same mistakes as in 2008-/2009.

And as I explain, the light at the end of the tunnel will be as bright as the darkness we’re experiencing right now! So be sure to stay tuned all the way through.

Kind regards,



Ted Bauman

Editor, The Bauman Letter