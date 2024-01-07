Here we are! One week down in the new year.
Already we’ve been strategizing on how to play the rest of 2024. You may be like us, cautiously optimistic about the U.S. economy and the road ahead. According to a recent survey, the top New Year’s resolution among Americans is saving money.
Understandable, right? Between rising costs of consumer goods last year and the Federal Reserve’s ongoing battle with inflation, it pays to have a plan.
A plan to save more money and make more so that you can focus on things like spending time with your family, or improving your life by splurging on that gym membership or the organic aisle in the supermarket.
That’s why we want to give you our strategy for your success this year.
📈 Market Edge: 3 Ways to Make Money in 2024
Here’s what we don’t want.
We don’t just want to survive. We want to thrive. And we want to help you do the same.
So here are three tips to make money with us in 2024:
-
Invest in Mega Trends
Artificial intelligence, oil and gas, renewable energy, cryptocurrency.
These are all examples of mega trends we’ve been focusing on in 2023 — and trends we think will continue to thrive in the years to come.
How to invest:
- AI + energy = explosive disruption: Ian King dove deep into how AI is completely innovating the energy sector. AI could be the driving force in a $40 trillion market increase. Go here to see how you can get three new reports (with stock picks inside!).
- Buffett’s first choice: Charles Mizrahi is taking cues from Warren Buffett. Watch this video to see how you can invest in Charles’ #1 oil stock pick for 2024!
- Small, but mighty: Adam O’Dell has zeroed in on three oil stocks that are primed to hit 100% gains in 100 days. His new report also highlights a small $20 oil stock. He believes it could surge to the top of a $10 trillion industry.
-
Use a Proven Trading System
Take the guesswork out of investing. Adam O’Dell’s Green Zone Power Ratings system ranks the best stocks by factors like Quality, Momentum, Size, Volatility, Value and Growth.
Start trading with Adam: Check out his premium financial service, Green Zone Fortunes.
-
Leverage AI to Your Advantage
Ian called it. 2024 is going to be the year of AI. The advancements made in the tech industry last year will only continue to develop, which means we should leverage the technology that’s taken the entire world by storm.
Mike Carr has done just that. His new trading strategy has been able to pinpoint the top 1% of stocks in the Nasdaq. You can get in and out of a trade within 30 days, with proven gains of 100% to over 400%.
Check out his webinar here to learn more.
We hope these resources serve you well in your investing journey! We’ll be back tomorrow with more Edge.
Happy Sunday!
