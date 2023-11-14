2024 could be artificial intelligence’s biggest year ever.

We’re already seeing the signs…

OpenAI unveiled the latest version of the technology that runs ChatGPT.

Elon Musk announced that a sarcastic AI ChatGPT rival called “Grok” is coming to X/Twitter. While Apple developed a wearable AI pin that acts as a mobile AI assistant.

In London, a breakthrough in AI can accurately identify cancer and people at risk for heart attacks. And researchers have developed an AI that can detect characteristics for Alzheimer’s in brain scans…

And, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has requested more funding from Microsoft to create the first “superintelligence.” (This is a $10 billion “multiyear” undertaking.)

Are you seeing how big this mega trend is yet?

Today, I’m going to give you my AI outlook for next year (and two ways to invest)!

It’s also a preview of my week-long Market Insights prediction series — with my team giving our best opportunities for 2024 and beyond.

