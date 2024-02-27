I’ve been clocking Nvidia’s success since the beginning of 2023.

It’s a microchip maker that has been able to grow its annual revenue six-fold, from $10 billion to $60 billion in just four years…

All because it decided to focus its energy on making AI chips and software. Now the company has been inducted into the “Magnificent 7” of tech companies.

We’re going to talk about Nvidia’s growth — and how it’s propelled a wave of investments into AI stocks.

But which AI stocks should you invest in? Which investments will actually live up to the hype?

Well, one opportunity we’re looking at is AI in the medical field.

A recent report found that generative AI could unlock $60 to $110 billion per year for the pharmaceutical industry by accelerating drug discovery and development.

So today, I’ll show you how you can invest in my top biotech stock pick.

But that’s not the only investing opportunity we’re giving you…

(Or read the transcript here.)

🔥 Hot Topics in Today’s Video:

Market News: Nvidia reported stellar earnings last week, and it’s all thanks to their AI microchips. Meta Platforms (Nasdaq: META) — one of the stocks in the Strategic Fortunes portfolio — is invested in Nvidia. How does this affect other AI stocks? [1:23]

Nvidia reported stellar earnings last week, and it’s all thanks to their AI microchips. — one of the stocks in the Strategic Fortunes portfolio — is invested in Nvidia. How does this affect other AI stocks? [1:23] Investing Opportunity No. 1: For you Strategic Fortunes subscribers, keep a look out for your next newsletter issue (coming soon!). My latest stock recommendation will be a play on the next generation of AI chips. (If you’re not yet a subscriber, why not? Check out my latest research in AI Energy here. ) [5:45]

For you Strategic Fortunes subscribers, keep a look out for your next newsletter issue (coming soon!). My latest stock recommendation will be a play on the next generation of AI chips. (If you’re not yet a subscriber, why not? ) [5:45] Tech Trends: Generative AI is being applied across the medical field, specifically in the pharmaceutical industry. A new McKinsey study has found that AI could give pharmaceutical companies a “once in a century” opportunity. (And a $110 billion-per-year windfall.) [8:20]

Generative AI is being applied across the medical field, specifically in the pharmaceutical industry. A new McKinsey study has found that AI could give pharmaceutical companies a “once in a century” opportunity. (And a $110 billion-per-year windfall.) [8:20] Investing Opportunity No. 2: To dive into the generative AI trend, consider buying shares of this exchange-traded fund (ETF) . This ETF will give you exposure to Nvidia, among others in the AI space. [10:08]

To dive into the generative AI trend, consider buying shares of this . This ETF will give you exposure to Nvidia, among others in the AI space. [10:08] Investing Opportunity No. 3: To invest in my top-recommended AI biotech stock in the pharmaceutical industry, and get my latest research report, American AI Revolution, go here to learn more . [10:45]

To invest in my top-recommended in the pharmaceutical industry, and get my latest research report, American AI Revolution, . [10:45] Crypto Corner: Digital assets like cryptocurrency have changed the landscape of the digital gaming market. Andrew Prince joins us to talk about why this presents a unique investing opportunity. [11:45]

NEW AI Trading Service!

Today, we’re giving you three ways to invest in AI stocks. But you should know that I’m not just investing in AI. I’m using it — to find you even more winning stocks. I’ve just released my new AI-based trading system: Sigma 180.

In backtesting, it’s been able to pinpoint when to buy into companies like Nvidia, Tesla and even Google for triple-digit gains — and then sell within a year. If you want to learn more about my Sigma 180 service (and its three brand-new trades), just go here!

Until next time,

Ian King

Editor, Strategic Fortunes