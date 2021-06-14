3 Ways to Profit From Falling Bond Yields – An Inflation Anomaly

When inflation rates go up, bond yields rise right along with them. Only right now, the exact opposite is happening.

Bond yields are falling.

How is that possible?

That’s what we’ll discuss in today’s video. We’ll also look at where inflation is headed next. And, most important of all, what sort of stocks can help investors take advantage of this unique situation.

Here’s How to Get Ahead…

Ted and Clint explain why Treasury bond yields are falling and where they could go next.

You’ll also discover:

How this MarketWatch headline supports what Ted has predicted about Biden’s infrastructure bill from Friday’s Bauman Daily article .

supports what Ted has predicted about Biden’s infrastructure bill from Friday’s . The two technical developments in the Treasury bond market that are putting downward pressure on yields and the strange situation that might cause interest rates to remain low.

Which type of growth stocks could surge as bond yields fall — and two exchange-traded funds to help you capture that growth.

The Bauman Letter strategy that breaks all these rules and is crushing the market right now.

And more.

