 be_ixf;ym_202106 d_11; ct_50

Select Page

Washington Is Sending These Stocks Sideways

Ted Bauman

Posted by | Jun 11, 2021 | , ,

1 minute, 16 second read

Washington Is Sending These Stocks Sideways

Will the Federal Reserve raise interest rates?

Will Biden’s infrastructure bill get through Capitol Hill?

While Americans wait for answers, certain stocks hang in the balance.

In today’s video, I’ll show you how public policy is driving key sectors of the market — namely, renewable energy, infrastructure and technology. In fact, as you’ll see, it’s not actual policy wreaking havoc on Wall Street … it’s the anticipation of the government’s actions that is sending investors into a tailspin.

Make sure to stay tuned all the way through to find out what I predict will happen. Plus…

Read the Tea Leaves Coming out of Washington

Unfortunately, when it comes to some stocks, we’ll have to “wait and see” what Washington decides. But waiting too long could cost you money. That’s why today, I tell you which clues to look for so you can get in ahead of the crowd.

You’ll find out:

  • Who you should keep your eye on — it’s not Biden or Powell. One man is quietly pulling the strings and will ultimately decide what happens.
  • How all the continuing uncertainty has affected three different exchange-traded funds in somewhat unexpected ways.
  • The tried-and-true strategy I’ll stick with as all this volatility plays out.
  • And more.

Click here to watch this week’s video or click on the image below:

(Click here to view video.)

Kind regards,


Ted Bauman
Editor, The Bauman Letter

Recommended For You

The Boredom Markets Hypothesis

Forget ARKK and Bitcoin — Find Bargains Here Instead

Newsletter Sign Up

Sponsored

MEET OUR EXPERTS

WHAT READERS ARE SAYING..

"I couldn’t believe it … in just 2 months, I made $298,506 on one stock – that’s a 24% gain!"

- John B.

“Paul, your investment research has been a godsend. Our portfolio was just a tad over two million dollars. I paid my daughter's legal fees, my wife's medical expenses, helped my wife's stepmother with home repairs, loaned our son money for real estate. I also bought two used vehicles, one for our daughter and one for our eldest grandson. All told, these expenses added up to well over a quarter million dollars. I am happy to report that we have profits left over!”

- Taylor M.

“I'm very Happy with your services. I hope you don't plan to retire any time soon! My retirement portfolio depends on your expert guidance. Keep up the great work! Thanks.”

- Randy

Share This