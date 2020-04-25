3 Free Pandemic Plays for Quick Gains

The COVID-19 outbreak crashed the markets, sending stocks plunging 35% in less than a month.

However, it also created huge investment opportunities.

So, here are three of our experts’ top pandemic plays.

All of them have recently jumped 40% or more … and they could have much more upside ahead.

Quest Diagnostics Inc. (NYSE: DGX)

DGX is one of America’s largest clinical labs.

On Tuesday, the company started administering tests for COVID-19.

By mid-May, DGX expects to be able to perform over 200,000 COVID-19 tests per day.

That’s a big reason why the stock soared 45% in just three weeks.

DGX Is up 45% Since April 3

Brian Christopher recommended DGX in September. You can read about his pick here.

While DGX is a red-hot stock right now, Brian suggests a patient approach.

He says the company “doesn’t know the reimbursement rate for testing yet.

“Until we have more data, I would be cautious about allocating money to DGX right now.

“I believe Quest will be busy … we’ll just have to see how much it gets paid for its efforts.”

Pelaton Interactive Inc. (Nasdaq: PTON)

PTON makes home exercise equipment. It also livestreams fitness classes.

The company became extremely popular once gyms closed due to the pandemic. It released a statement on Friday saying it now has more than 2 million members.

PTON has jumped 63% since March 12.

PTON Surged 63% When Gyms Closed

Ian King says: “The stock jumped this week on news that a single livestreaming class had over 23,000 viewers — a new record.”

Ian recommended PTON in December. You can read about his pick here.

Beyond Meat Inc. (Nasdaq: BYND)

BYND makes plant-based burgers and sausages, as well as other food items.

Its meatless products are served at TGI Fridays, BurgerFi, Dunkin’ and other restaurants, and are available at many grocery stores.

Jeff Yastine recommended BYND on April 7. Since then, it’s already up 61%:

BYND Is up 61% in Less Than 3 Weeks

Jeff says: “Investors are just starting to wake up to the value in the stock after the shares plunged on COVID-19 panic selling.

“Now they’re starting to realize the company is a great play on the U.S. meat shortage as plants shut down because of the virus outbreak.”

He’ll have more to say about BYND in his Smart Profits Daily article next week.

We’ll have more pandemic plays like these in upcoming issues of Smart Profits Daily. So stay tuned!

