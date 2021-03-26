These days, the market has no clear direction.

The stocks that were supposed to thrive this year — cyclicals and renewables — are bleeding as much as the darling growth stocks of 2020.

Investors are scrambling for answers, but most are looking in the wrong places. They’re looking at daily market moves, for one.

But this is the last thing to look at if you want to survive and prosper in this crazy market.

So what should you do?

In This New Market, a Danger Lurks

In this week’s video I’ll tell you which market signals to ignore … and which ones can still lead you to profits. You’ll also discover:

Who is in control of this market — the smart or dumb money? (The answer will surprise you. But knowing will also empower you to make better investment decisions.)

The five truths to always prioritize over any opinion or headline.

The one thing to never do when a stock price slides.

And more.

Click here to watch this week's video or click the image below:

Fair warning, the path you must follow is not easy, but it will give you the best chance to make gains.

