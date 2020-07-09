States have started to reopen in recent weeks.

But COVID-19 had other plans.

The big states that began reopening — California, Texas and Florida — are seeing cases rise at a rate that could “overwhelm” their health care systems.

Now, this doesn’t bode well for the economy.

But trading based on daily coronavirus news is a terrible strategy.

Watch my video below to find out why it’s a waste of time to focus on the next three to five weeks.

Instead, I suggest you look to invest in a $15.7 trillion industry trend that is still in the early stages.

If you missed the chance to invest in the internet in the early days, don’t make the same mistake by ignoring this trend.

I share two stocks to buy into the early innings of this trend. In fact, it’s like they just finished the national anthem!

Watch my video below for more:

And if you’d like to see my videos on YouTube before they’re released to the general public, subscribe to my channel here.

Regards,



Charles Mizrahi

Editor, Alpha Investor Report

P.S. The stocks in my video are just two ways to profit from this massive trend.

To access details on my favorite artificial intelligence (AI) stocks right now, click here to view this presentation now.

And if you decide to join me in my Alpha Investor Report research service, you’ll be able to see all of my research plus the top stocks I recommend for massive potential gains in AI — as well as other big trends.