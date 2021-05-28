 be_ixf;ym_202105 d_28; ct_50

Will President Biden Get His Infrastructure Bill?

Angela Jirau

Posted by | May 28, 2021 |

Will President Biden Get His Infrastructure Bill?

With the markets closed for Memorial Day, we thought it would be a good opportunity to hear from you

What began as a near certainty has become yet another political tug of war.

Late last week, Senate Republicans unveiled its $928 billion infrastructure counteroffer to President Biden’s $2 trillion bill.

As Ted mentioned in his Friday video, the likelihood of us seeing this bill passed decreases daily. Fortunately, we don’t need this bill for the investments in The Bauman Letter to soar.

This got me thinking.

Do YOU think President Biden will succeed in getting his infrastructure bill passed?

Take this quick 10-second poll to let us know … and see what your fellow readers think.

Happy Memorial Day,

Angela Jirau
Publisher, The Bauman Letter

