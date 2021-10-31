Halloween Fright Night: Eerie Earnings & Bone-Shaking Market Blowouts

This Is Halloween — Everybody Make A Scene!

Boys and girls of every age, wouldn’t you like to see something strange? Come with us and you will see … this, our stocks a-roiling!

Happy Halloween, Great Ones — or should I say goblins and ghouls!

By now, I sincerely hope that all of your pumpkins are carved, your candy dishes are overflowing and your outfits are appropriately sequined and/or blood-splattered (whichever side of the Halloween costume aisle you fall on).

If you can’t tell, we take spooky season pretty seriously ‘round these parts — especially since it collides with an already terrifying time for investors: earnings season. (distant shrieking!)

Companies large and small have their skeleton cages rattled by quarterly reporting — be it from fang-tastic earnings misses or mummified revenue projections. Add a little economic uncertainty into this already boiling cauldron of confusion, and you’ve got yourself a recipe for a bone-shaking market blowout.

Think I’m being dramatic? Why don’t you ask Robinhood (Nasdaq: HOOD), Delta Air Lines (NYSE: DAL) or even Beyond Meat (Nasdaq: BYND) investors how it felt to have their portfolios bloodied after recent earnings misses … and then tell me you don’t feel haunted.

Point is, earnings aren’t just a bunch of hocus pocus. And weeks of company reporting can leave even the most steadfast investors shaking like they’ve just come off an eight-hour horror movie marathon.

If that wasn’t bad enough, we’re already in the middle of an unprecedentedly volatile market.

On the one side, you have uncontrolled money-printing by the Fed and the U.S. Treasury. On the other, you have a market that’s been double-dipping into the candy jar … and that’s about to experience one hell of a sugar crash.

Luckily, there’s a way for Great Ones to protect themselves — and even make some money — from the post-Halloween hullabaloo we’ve been warning y’all about.

If you still haven’t heard what Mr. Great Stuff had to say in The Final Run Up event, this is your absolute last chance to get in before we close the lid on this coffin.

At the stroke of midnight tomorrow, November 1, we’re taking The Final Run Up offline and burying it deep within the Great Stuff crypt … never to be seen or heard from again.

Before that happens, go here now and discover what The Final Run Up could do for you.

Enjoy the rest of your weekend, Great Ones! We’ll be back with you tomorrow to … well … do it all over again.

In the meantime, write to us whenever the market muse calls to you! GreatStuffToday@BanyanHill.com is where you can reach us best.

And here’s where you can find our other junk — erm, I mean where you can check out some more Greatness:

Until next time, stay Great!