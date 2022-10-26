Timing This Market? You’ll Pay the Price…

Some folks just never learn.

It’s the single worst thing you can do to hurt your net worth.

And it’s 100% avoidable.

Yet I see investors do it … almost every day…

Fear overtakes greed — and they sell stocks near the bottom.

Then greed overtakes fear — right before the next downturn.

They may as well be lighting their money on fire.

Trying to “time the market” and avoid downturns is a fool’s errand.

I’ll show you why…

10-Day Fortune

I don’t try to time the market. It’s like making “predictions.”

Anyone who tells you they can predict the market consistently … run and hold on to your wallet.

Because no one knows the future.

Instead I let the facts and analysis guide me.

And folks, here are the facts on why timing doesn’t work.

Let’s say you invested $10,000 in the stock market 20 years ago…

Then you just walked away without even looking at your balance.

You’d have earned over $208,215 for your patience.

And through all those years … more than half of your returns came from just the top 10 trading days.

Missing those 10 days would’ve only returned you $95,390 … 54% lower than just leaving your investments alone.

That’s just 10 days — out of 7,300.

Trying to time the market runs the risk of missing one or more of those 10 days.

Adding insult to injury — of those 10 days … nine of them happened during the worst periods of time.

I bet you dollars to donuts you would’ve missed them.

So when markets go down, my advice is simple: Ignore it.

It doesn’t matter.

Because if you buy quality businesses and hold them for the long term, all of the short term is just noise.

You can’t time the market or cherry-pick the 10 best trading days.

But when you’re an intelligent long-term investor … you don’t need to.

Do Nothing

In a bear market, Mr. Market slashes stock prices on all kinds of businesses.

Great ones, good ones and terrible ones — they all suffer.

Some of the best stocks are down 20% to 40% or more.

But the businesses behind these share prices … are as healthy as ever.

So if you’re looking to buy, now’s a great time to build your portfolio.

Nothing beats experience, but I put together a quick new way for you to find out about some of the very best companies to invest in during the bear market.

Click on this link now to secure your free spot.

And if you’re fully invested, don’t try to time the market.

Just sit back and enjoy the ride.

Because eventually, this will end. And the returns can be enormous.

Regards,

Charles Mizrahi

Founder, Real Talk