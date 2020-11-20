 be_ixf;ym_202011 d_20; ct_50

The Truth Behind Investment Newsletters

Ted Bauman

Posted by | Nov 20, 2020 | ,

1 minute, 14 second read

If you tune in to my YouTube videos to hear my take on the economy or my latest stock market prediction, thank you!

But this free Bauman Daily commentary is just a small part of what I do.

Beyond what I share with you on YouTube, I distill my economic and market research into actionable advice and stock recommendations for my newsletter subscribers.

Unfortunately, the financial newsletter business is widely misunderstood. Many people think this business is about get-rich-quick schemes.

So, in today’s video, you’ll hear my honest take on the value of services like mine. The truth may surprise you.

You Be the Judge

In today’s video, you’ll discover:

  • What makes me different from a traditional investment manager or financial adviser. (0:56-2:58)
  • Our value promise to every subscriber — paying or otherwise — and how we deliver. (2:58-8:05)
  • My response to investment newsletter critics. (8:05-10:50)

Click here to watch this week’s video or click the image below:

As a side note: We don’t provide transcripts for our YouTube videos.  However, if you would like to see subtitles, click the “cc” button in the bottom-right corner of the video. The transcription won’t be perfect, but it should help.

Of course, you can also subscribe to my YouTube channel. Just click “Subscribe” on the top-right corner of the landing page. And follow me on Twitter here.

Kind Regards,

Turn Your Images On

Ted Bauman

Editor, The Bauman Letter

