The No. 1 Health Care ETF for the Vaccine Race

I almost didn’t believe it when I saw the news.

This year has been such an insane rollercoaster, it felt too good to be true.

But we now have two potential COVID-19 vaccines in the works. Both companies — Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) and Moderna (Nasdaq: MRNA) — reported respective success rates above 90%.

The vaccines are in Phase 3 of testing, which means these numbers come from large samples of patients. This is great news.

And it tells me something vital about the future of this country…

Yes, officials warn that we may not have a usable vaccine — one distributed to health care workers and seniors first — until the first few months of next year.

But if we take conservative estimates for its earliest availability — say, April — that will mean this vaccine was in development for just about a year.

That’s incredible.

Before this, the fastest development of a vaccine was four years. That was the mumps vaccine back in the 1940s. Most vaccines take decades of research and testing before going onto the market.

Yet the U.S. health care system pooled its resources and seems to have done the impossible. We’ve said in these pages before that we’re in awe of American resilience. But this also proves something else…

Our country’s health care sector is on a tear.

Annual health care spending per person has soared over 30% in the past 10 years. That means the industry is bringing in more and more money to allocate to things like research and technology. In fact, pharmaceutical companies and other investors reportedly contributed nearly $160 billion to health care research and development in 2018.

All those years of advancement have paid off. If our pharmaceutical giants can really pull off creating a vaccine from start to finish in a single year … it will be a global game changer.

We’ve been excited about health care for a while. So we expect this growing trend to continue.

And while we don’t necessarily recommend directly investing in Pfizer or Moderna in American Investor Today, we can tell you that these companies are part of our favorite one-click way to profit: the Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSE: VHT).

This ETF holds a basket of health care stocks, so you don’t have to pick and choose which companies will be the winners in this space.

Our offices will be closed for Thanksgiving and Recovery Day (Friday) next week. Be on the lookout for some Thanksgiving notes from our team!

And thank you, as always, for supporting us at American Investor Today. We’re thankful for our subscribers. You allow us to do what we love to do.

Regards,

Annie Stevenson

Managing Editor, Winning Investor Daily

