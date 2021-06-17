The Real Secret to Making Money in the Stock Market

Today’s Take: Take back your financial freedom with the Miracle on Main Street.

I didn’t grow up wealthy. Not by a long shot.

I always remember there was never enough money to go around. But my parents did their best.

My mother stayed at home, taking care of four boys. And my father worked long hours to make ends meet. Financial freedom was just never theirs.

They didn’t have any investing know-how. They didn’t even know where to start. Wall Street was only a 40-minute subway ride from their house. But it might as well have been on the moon.

I quickly realized that I had to learn to invest and make money on my own. So when I was 20 years old, I finally decided to go down to Wall Street to seek my own fortune.

I had left college, so I didn’t have any Ivy League degrees to open up doors. I didn’t have any connections to get me interviews. I even borrowed money from my family just to have a starting stake.

But even without the education, contacts or money to start with, I had one great thing in my favor…

The Power of the American Dream

You see, my neighborhood was as middle class as you can get.

The people on my block were warehouse workers, sanitation workers and school teachers. And they gave me something far more valuable than contacts or money.

They taught me the importance of hard work and grit.

Many of my neighbors were immigrants or the children of immigrants. They sacrificed everything to make the long journey over from their home countries.

They came to this country with nothing but their hopes and dreams. And every one of them believed with all their heart and soul that America was the land of freedom and opportunity — that they could lift themselves out of poverty and live with dignity.

I didn’t have to take their word for it. I had a front-row seat and saw it with my own eyes.

This was America — where so many others started with much less than I did and still made it. And I was on the same path they traveled: the road to the American dream.

That’s why I truly believed that if I worked hard, didn’t give up and continued to persevere … I would make something of myself. And I did.

But I also believe we all have a patriotic duty to give back to this country that has done so much for us. We need to give back and help our fellow citizens take back their financial futures in these difficult times.

So after nearly 40 years on Wall Street as a trader, money manager and hedge fund manager … I’m here to help you do exactly that.

Helping as Many Main Street Americans as Possible

I’ve seen all that the market can throw at an investor.

At 23, I started my own money management firm. I managed money for some of the biggest investment banks. By the time I was 35, Barron’s crowned me the No. 1 trader in the nation.

But I walked away from my Wall Street career because I wanted to do more. I want to give back and help everyday folks on Main Street — just like you.

And right now, I’m on a mission.

Millions of Americans — coast to coast — are worried about their financial futures. Many are downright scared. They feel like they have no control because the Wall Street machine makes investing confusing, fearful and frustrating.

But America is the greatest country the world has ever seen. You have everything you need right in front of you to take back your financial freedom.

And my good friend, Governor Mike Huckabee, agrees. That’s why we’ve been working on a special project to show you how. Because we want to help you, and as many other Americans as possible, rekindle the American dream.

We’re calling it the Miracle on Main Street.

We break down why so many people are struggling to achieve the American dream — and the real secret to making a lot of money in the stock market today. You won’t have to be worried about ups and downs in the economy ever again.

I’ve already shown 100,000 Americans how to gain clarity, peace and success with their investments this way. And Governor Huckabee and I can’t wait to see you achieve the same results.

So, click right here to join us on this path to American prosperity.

Regards,



Charles Mizrahi

Founder, Alpha Investor