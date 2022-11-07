The Next Supply Shift Boosting YOUR 2.0 Stocks

Amber and I are back with a brand-new Monday Market Insights for you today. And this time, we’re covering the supply shift.

Curious about what’s going on with industry 2.0? Cryptocurrencies? Amber’s latest mega trend?

Sit right back and watch today’s video, because we’re covering all that and more.

Here are a few of the topics we cover:

Kiss the age of globalization goodbye. We’re heading straight into the age of deglobalization.

How tokenization could completely revolutionize asset management.

And a sneak peek at Amber’s Mega Trend Thursday Hint: Think factories!

It’s all in today’s 20-minute video.

Just click here to watch our entire conversation. Or click on the image below!

If you’d like to read a transcript, click here.

