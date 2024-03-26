Tech stocks are still on the rise.

The S&P 500 Information Technology Index continues to outperform the S&P 500, while small-cap stocks in the Russell 2000 recently hit a new year-to-date peak…

But which part of the tech sector should you invest in?

To help answer this question, Amber and I are looking at a chart that actually points to which tech subsector is both gaining momentum and trading at a discount.

As a sneak peek, here’s one of them: microchips (or semiconductors).

The AI and robotics boom continues to drive microchip manufacturing, especially for PCs and other electronics equipment.

Because really, robotics is just the physical manifestation of AI.

💡 Investing Tip: If you want to supercharge your portfolio, subscribers of my Strategic Fortunes service have invested in my top AI stock for 2024.

It’s a California-based chipmaking juggernaut that develops computer processors and related technologies for both businesses and consumer markets.

Its production of AI applications (and other parts of its business) has put this company at the center of many of the most cutting-edge technologies being developed today.

Go here to learn more about this company, and six other investing opportunities in the AI boom.

Along with microchips, we’re also talking about the biggest crypto event of this year: bitcoin’s fourth halving.

Remember, it’s coming in just a few short weeks in April, but you still have time to profit! To find out which coins could soar right along with bitcoin (BTC) in this halving cycle … and even surpass its gains, go here to check out my free webinar.

And to learn more about which areas of the tech sector are the hottest investments right now, start watching today’s video…

(Or read the transcript here.)

🔥 Hot Topics in Today’s Video:

Market News: Is the Federal Reserve winning its fight against inflation? Stock investors seem to think so, as they invest in assets and trades with higher risk. [1:00]

Until next time,

Ian King

Editor, Strategic Fortunes