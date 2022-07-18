Stocks to Make All-Time Highs

I guarantee you this…

Eventually, stock prices will stop falling.

And once they do, they’ll recover to all-time highs.

Just like they’ve done after every sell-off — 100% of the time.

Over the long term, the S&P 500 will be materially higher.

But if you press me as to when that will be, I haven’t the slightest idea.

That’s the impossible part to figure out.

So, I don’t waste my time trying to figure out the unknowns.

But the reason why it will happen is pretty straightforward…

Better Days Ahead

The U.S. makes up around 4% of the total world population.

Yet, as of 2019, it makes up over 24% of the world’s gross domestic product (GDP).

And that’s not by chance.

Our system of government … fair and equitable tax system … and laws protecting trademarks and patents all make it possible.

So, if you think the best days of our country are behind us, you should stop reading right now.

Because investing in stocks is not for you.

You may as well exchange all your assets into gold and wait for Armageddon.

But if you believe that our best days are yet to come — as I do — now’s the best time to invest…

American Power

Keep in mind: No one ever got rich by shorting the United States. Ever.

And the Real Talk is: Quality businesses — like Microsoft, Google and Apple — are NOT going to zero.

They’re global leaders with balance sheets larger than the GDPs of most countries.

Yet looking at stock prices right now, you’d think the sky is falling.

Mr. Market’s fears are causing prices to disconnect from the fundamentals.

And that’s why I always say the stock price tells you nothing about the business.

If the fundamentals of the business continue to move higher, so will the stock price.

So, if you’re waiting for the market to settle down before buying again, I have one question for you…

Action Plan

Why the heck are you waiting?

Things never fully settle down. There’s always something that will prevent you from buying.

No one knows when the market will hit bottom until after it does so.

And over the long term, it won’t make a squat of difference.

You don’t make the big money by timing the market or getting out during downturns.

Instead, the key to making money in any market is your time in the market.

Your best course of action now is: Buy quality businesses at bargain prices.

Then, have the patience to sit on your hands and do nothing.

Why make a simple game so hard?

Let the business compound your money, and go enjoy life.

You’ll sleep better at night — even when others aren’t…

Sinking Ships

The current bear market is causing many CEOs to lose sleep.

When the economy was humming, they didn’t have to try too hard.

Because a rising tide lifts all boats.

But all that’s changed over the past year…

Shareholders and activists are no longer tolerating slow growth and weak performance.

So, CEOs — especially mediocre ones — now have targets on their backs.

They’re being pressed against the wall to perform.

If they aren’t growing their companies, they’re getting shown the door.

That’s why CEOs are coming up with everything they can to create shareholder value.

And one of the quickest ways to do that is through a special corporate event.

I counted close to 70 of them that have already announced plans in motion.

And when these events happen, they’re moneymakers.

Regards,

Charles Mizrahi

Founder, Alpha Investor