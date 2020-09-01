When you hear a stock is up an enormous amount in a short period, your gut tells you it’s not going to last long.

It seems overbought.

Investors are going to be looking to sell and take profits.

After it dips, maybe then you’ll buy some.

Even Wall Street sees it this way.

When a stock rallies past these analysts’ price targets, or to a point that feels too far too fast, they list it as a hold.

They don’t tell you to buy more and jump in with both feet.

But sometimes your gut is wrong. And Wall Street is wrong. This creates one of our favorite things in Winning Investor Daily … a mispricing.

You see, strong stocks, the ones that can make a difference in your portfolio, often see those kinds of continuous moves higher. But Wall Street just leaves them on hold.

Unique companies with massive growth potential don’t tend to fall much after a massive run, such as 160% in just nine months. That means that larger companies with big run-ups are likely to keep heading higher while the analysts on Wall Street ignore them.

This gives us an opportunity.

Better yet, after a sell-off in March, the stock we’re looking at today has soared nearly 400% to hit new all-time highs.

I’m talking about Square Inc. (NYSE: SQ), the payment processing company.

In my latest Bank It or Tank It video, I’m breaking down everything you need to know about this stock, including what its recent rally means for the coming months.

A lot of people own shares of this company or have it on their radar.

I’ll tell you exactly what to expect from Square today.

Click below to watch my latest video:

Chad Shoop, CMT

Editor, Quick Hit Profits