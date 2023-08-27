When this small shop opened its doors in 1962, it was probably the last thing on any Wall Street banker’s mind…



After all, it was located in Rogers, Arkansas — population 5,700.

A local five-and-dime serving a small town is hardly anything to get excited about.

But much to Wall Street’s surprise (and everyone else’s) this tiny shop grew into something much bigger.

It streamlined supply chains and disrupted retail on a massive scale.

In the process, it went on to reach $1 billion in sales faster than any company in history.

Just three decades later, it was generating $1 billion a week in sales.

And it became one of the largest companies in the world with over 10,500 stores worldwide.

Today, you know it as Walmart.



And investors who got in early, saw obscene profits as Walmart stock returned 12,321% in just three short decades.

(Click here to view larger image.)

Pretty amazing that this all started from these humble beginnings right here…



Walmart is a classic example of why it can be very profitable to pay attention to what’s happening in small towns across America.

Here’s another.

Small-Town Millionaires

September 12, 2018, was a monumental day for the American economy.

For the first time since 1973, the U.S. became the largest producer of crude oil in the world beating out Saudi Arabia and Russia.

And it’s all thanks to the resources of small-town America.

Fracking technology made it possible to extract the estimated 7 billion barrels of oil in the Bakken shale formation.

And Williston, North Dakota — population 14,716 — was right in the middle of it all.

By 2014, Williston had the highest wages in America by more than $25,000. Even beating out big cities like New York, Los Angeles and San Francisco.

Eventually, nearly 1-in-10 people in Williston would boast million-dollar net worths.

And you didn’t have to live anywhere near there to benefit from this boom. Fracking stocks soared through the roof.

Coterra Energy soared 818%…

Pioneer Natural Resources went up 1,826%…

And Cheniere Energy skyrocketed 1,900%…

All in just five short years!

Today the opportunity could be even bigger.

It’s Happening Again…

One 3.6-mile-long stretch of a rundown road sits on the outskirts of Johnstown, Ohio — population 5,182…

Beyond the fields, there’s a Kroger, a Dollar Tree and a Wendy’s.

Not much else.

Like many middle America towns, Johnstown’s “glory days” are long gone.

That was the case, at least, until a year ago.

Mysteriously, an investment firm started buying up property along the road and the surrounding area.

Just a few years back, homes here sold for $190,000.

Now, the locals are getting seven-figure offers.

A 1,500 square-foot ranch home sold for $1.25 million.

Another home fetched $1.4 million…

And another sold for $2.7 million.

The prices are climbing higher and higher.

A hobby farm just went up for sale for $11.5 million.

One long-time resident, Barbara, said she’s received nonstop phone calls with cash offers along with 10 letters of intent for her 100-year-old house.

And it’s all linked back to this one investment firm…

A firm that “came in very secretly,” according to a local.

What does this firm know that others don’t?

And how can investors use this information to profit in the coming months and years?

We’ve got the full story — including drone footage — for you to see right here.

A look back at Rogers, Arkansas … Williston, North Dakota … now Johnstown, Ohio … may give you some idea of what lies ahead.

History could be made right before your eyes.

And you’ll know the exact investment to profit from it all.

Click here for the details now.

Until next time,

Amber Lancaster

Director of Investment Research, Strategic Fortunes

P.S. I’ll share my own personal story of the small-town boom I witnessed growing up in tomorrow’s Banyan Edge Podcast. Stay tuned!