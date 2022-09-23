 be_ixf;ym_202209 d_23; ct_50

Select Page

How to Sleep Easy When the Market Falls

Charles Mizrahi

Posted by | Sep 23, 2022 | , ,

37 second read

How to Sleep Easy When the Market Falls

Boy, oh boy, what a week.

The Federal Reserve raised rates by 0.75%…

The stock market took it on the chin…

And Nasdaq is down over 30% for the year.

I know many of you are feeling a lot of pain now.

It’s no fun to watch your stock holdings fall 50% or more.

I totally get it.

But in today’s video, I share with you why I’m smiling.

And after you watch this video, I know you will be too.

Click here or on my face below to see it:

And I’d really like for you to let me know what you think. Send me an email at RealTalk@BanyanHill.com!

Regards,

Charles Mizrahi

Charles Mizrahi

Founder, Real Talk

Recommended For You

Junk Bonds Look Tempting, But Don't Be Fooled

Junk Bonds Look Tempting, But Don’t Be Fooled

100 Years Led to This Fight…

Share This