What Russia’s War Means for Your Investments

Ted Bauman

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is official.

With tanks in the street, sanctions set to fly and Russia’s stock market in free fall, I take a moment to zoom out and look at the bigger picture for your portfolio.

Today’s video covers Russia’s motivations for going to war, the likely outcome for global commodity prices, and how you can safely grow and protect your wealth as history unfolds in Eastern Europe.

(Click here to watch now.)

Note: Transcript is coming soon!

Kind regards,


Ted Bauman
Editor, The Bauman Letter

