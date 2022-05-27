Bank on the “Bullwhip Effect” for Big Trading Gains

Many investors are worried about inflation.

But I’m concerned about a much deeper trend with serious long-term implications.

It stretches all the way back to the beginning of COVID-19’s supply chain disruptions, a “Bullwhip Effect” that could rip through retailers and portfolios. And today, I’m showing you how you can avoid it …

Click here to watch this week’s video or click on the image below:

Transcript Coming Soon!

Kind regards,

Ted Bauman

Editor, The Bauman Letter